ALJA to Seek Strategic Partnership for Media Development

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA), says it will seek strategic partnership with national and international organizations to enhance the ability of its members and journalists in Liberia.

ALJA said that it will work towards enabling journalists to effectively contribute to the social, cultural, psychological, human capital development and the prosperity of all Liberians.

In a resolution overwhelmingly adopted at the just-ended general assembly of the Association’s 5th Annual International Convention held on Saturday, October 5 in Minneapolis Minnesota, the ALJA membership agreed to work with the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), the Government and other media stakeholders in seeking avenues for improved working conditions for Liberian journalists, and to ensure financial solvency of media institutions, which will help to ease the difficult plight most journalists currently faced in Liberia.

In the resolution, members of the Association, also called on all media institutions in Liberia to be ethical and responsible in their reportorial duties, which will guarantee public confidence in the press.

ALJA says that the press in Liberia is a forerunner of public enlightenment, justice, rule of law and democracy. The Press, ALJA said must continue to promote peace and unity among Liberians.

The diaspora-based Liberian media organization says it will remain a critical, respectful and responsible voice that promotes genuine peace, good governance and an unfettered media practice that ensures respect for other democratic values by Liberians at home and abroad.

On the issue of equality, the organization resolved to explore opportunities that will promote gender equality in the practice of journalism in Liberia. ALJA has therefore, promised to continue highlighting the Liberian perspective on diverse gender and disability issues, which it sees as a global concern.

A Press release from the Association says the 2019 Convention, which was held in Minnesota for the second year running, witnessed the largest gathering of current and retired journalists, as well as friends of the media from Liberia, Europe, Asia and across the United States.

At the end of their deliberations, the Association’s membership agreed to host convention 2020 in New Jersey, under the auspices of its Delaware Valley Chapter.

Meanwhile, members of ALJA have elected a new corps of officers for a two years term. Those elected are Joe Mason, national president, Pewee Baysah, national vice president, Akia Glidden, national secretary general and Cyrus McGee, national assistant secretary general. Seboe Maparyan was also reelected to the Board of Directors for another three-year term.

The 2019 Convention, under the theme, “The Role of the Media in the Sustenance of the Liberian Democracy,” began on Thursday, October 3, with a visit to the Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Minnesota. Other highlights of the convention, included a one-day media workshop held in collaboration with the University of Minnesota; a thanksgiving service and the fundraising banquet.

The ALJA release says those attending the banquet, included the Liberian Ambassador to Washington DC, Ambassador George Patten, the President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe, who delivered the keynote address, the Consul General, Liberian Consulate Midwest, Jackson George, Presidential Press Secretary, Isaac Solo Kelgbeh, Liberia’s Cultural Ambassador Julie Endee, and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott.

ALJA is a conglomeration of current and retired Liberian journalists residing in the Americas. It is a 501c (3) non-profit organization. The Association was founded in 1998 and is committed to advancing press freedom through media capacity-building and the fostering of good governance in Liberia through media advocacy.