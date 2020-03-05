ALJA President Emeritus to Dissect Liberian Media Landscape

The immediate past National President of the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA), Moses D. Sandy, is expected to mount a podium in the City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this weekend to critically analyze Liberia’s media landscape.

President emeritus Sandy will speak on the theme, “The State of the Liberian Media.” His address will focus on media ethics, progress and challenges. Journalist Sandy is one of a few eminent US-based Liberians expected to serve as a panelist at the Chief Tuazma Legacy Award program organized by the Tuazama Development Initiative in collaboration with the Bassa Whildor (a traditional Bassa traditional Association) and WEPA.

The Program will be held on the evening of Friday, March 6, 2020, at the prestigious DoubleTree Hotel in Philadelphia. According to the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Elder Gonlee Gaye, several Liberians from the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and New York are expected to grace the occasion.

Journalist Sandy is former Editor-in-Chief of the state-owned Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS). He is a graduate of the University of Liberia’s Mass Communications Department with several years of working experience in broadcast journalism.

He is credited for leading the process for the rejuvenation of ALJA in 2014 after 10 years of dormancy. Beginning from 2015 to 2019, he served as the Association’s National President. ALJA is a conglomeration of current and retired Liberian journalists residing in the Americas.

It is a 501c (3) non-profit organization. The Association was founded in 1998 with the objectives of fostering companionship amongst its members and their American counterparts. Also, ALJA is committed to advancing press freedom through media capacity building and the fostering of good governance in Liberia through media advocacy.

Meanwhile, veteran journalist and editor of the Daily Observer newspaper, Cewhy Kwanue will tomorrow, March 6, 2020, receive the 2020 Tuazama Legacy Award.

Journalist Kwanue, who is currently in the United States, is said to have reported from the frontline of the Liberian war without a bulletproof jacket, a situation in which some of his friends died covering the brutal civil war.