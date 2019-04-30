Alfred Brownell Wins Prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize

A Liberian lawyer, who stopped the destruction of over half a million acres of the country’s tropical forests, has been awarded the prestigious Goldman Environment Prize, the CNN has reported.

According to the report, Cllr. Alfred Brownell, 53, was forced to flee Liberia and remains exiled in the United States after he mounted a campaign against Singapore-controlled Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL), one of the world’s biggest palm oil producing companies.

But pursuing the case came at a hefty price for the lawyer, who says he faced intimidation and death threats after his campaign.

The Goldman Environment Prize was presented to him on Monday, April 29, 2019 at a ceremony in San Francisco, and is awarded annually to six grassroots activists from six different continents, who have taken action and risked their lives to protect the planet.

“Brownell’s fearless activism in the face of intimidation, harassment, and death threats has protected 513,500 acres of Liberia’s threatened forests – about 94 percent of the forest leased to GVL,” the awarding body said in a statement.

Other winners of the top environment prize include South American activist Alberto Curamil and Ana Colovic Lesoska from North Macedonia, who spent seven years campaigning against two large hydropower plants planned for the national park.