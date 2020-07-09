Alfalit Liberia Distributes Face Masks as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Alfalit Liberia, in collaboration with funding from Alfalit International, distributed 3,000 locally-produced face masks to huge market sites and several community-based groups in Montserrado County, which has been considered as the epicenter of COVID-19 in Liberia.

Communities that benefited from the distribution exercise included Duport Road, ELWA Junction and Old Road Markets as well as several youth groups and other community-based organizations.

The Acting Executive Director of Alfalit Liberia, Rev. Jerome Williams, said so far his organization has placed in the hands of worshippers, marketers and community dwellers in Margibi and Montserrado 3,000 locally-produced masks and over 5,000 flyers containing essential pieces of information on COVID-19 prevention.

More than 10 churches benefited from the distribution, since church services resumed following an official declaration by President George Weah on 17 May 2020. Those churches include New Jerusalem Church, in Pipeline, Paynesville; Abraham Wher United Methodist Church, in the densely populated Red Light Community, Paynesville; Repentance Baptist Church, in Police Academy; and African Gospel League Church, in Dolo Town, Margibi County.

The distribution also covered several community-based organizations (CBOs), among them Just A Girl Initiative in Duahzon; Cowfield Women Development Organization of Duport Road Community; Bright Liberia in Caldwell Community; and Agro-Tech Liberia Mount Barclay in Paynesville.

Following the distribution of the face masks, Rev. Williams said Alfalit is concerned about the safety of communities and the Liberian populace amid the contagious COVID-19 that has already infected nearly 300 persons and rendered 27 dead as of June 1, 2020, in Liberia.

Director Williams conveyed the love and care of Alfalit International Liberia, which has been expressed in literacy, job skills and educational support programs in more than 10 years. “As much as the pandemic is a global issue that equally affects Alfalit International like any institutions the world over, the leadership of Alfalit International thought to express a sign of safety by sponsoring the production of local face masks for community dwellers who frequent public services like markets and church services,” Rev. Williams said.

He commended the Skills Training Program of Alfalit Liberia for the production of the consignment of face masks, and has asked beneficiaries to kindly keep their face masks on in public spaces.

“God is keeping Liberia from being badly hit by COVID-19 like most countries in the West African Sub-Region,” he said. “We therefore need to be wise as serpents, the Bible says, to follow instructions and keep safe in adherence to what the Public Health Experts are telling us to do.”

He also informed the program beneficiaries on the intent of the Management of Alfalit to resume literacy education once the Liberian government through the Ministry of Education (MoE) can agree to do so, depending on the state of affairs of the country under the State of Emergency declared by the President of Liberia.