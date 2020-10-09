Air France resumes flights between Monrovia and Paris Charles de Gaulle

Air France has announced that it will re-establish the route between Monrovia and Paris Charles de Gaulle, which was originally planned to start in April 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. As from 19 November 2020, Air France customers will once again be able to travel to Monrovia (Liberia) thanks to seven (7) weekly flights operated by Airbus A350-900. Air France will serve Monrovia as a continuation of service to Bamako (Mali) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays, and directly on Tuesdays and Fridays before joining Bamako.

Air France is continuing to adapt its flight schedule in the current COVID-19 context and subject to applicable travel restrictions.

Aboard the Air France Airbus A350, according to the airline, customers will enjoy a spacious and quiet cabin, windows are 30% larger, lighting is adapted to the different flight phases, and an optimized air pressure system providing a more comfortable cabin atmosphere with regularly renewed cabin air. The aircraft has 324 seats, with 34 in the Business cabin, 24 in the Premium Economy cabin and 266 in the Economy cabin.

In Business, the seat turns into a real 2 metre-long lie-flat bed, guaranteeing restful sleep. In Premium Economy, the brand new “Recliner” seat is 48cm wide and reclines to 124°. In Economy, the seat has been redesigned for even more comfort, with a reinforced ergonomic seat cushion, a 118° seat recline, as well as a 79-cm seat pitch. Each cabin features large individual High Definition touch screens.

The aircraft also features access to Air France CONNECT, the inflight Wi-Fi service including a free version, as well as two paid versions that cost between €3 and €30.

Air France says it is also adapting its commercial measures to enable travelers to book their next trip in complete confidence. If customers wish to cancel their trip, their ticket can now be changed at no extra cost and without proof, on the date and to the destination of their choice. If they prefer, they can request a refundable credit voucher. These measures, which provide optimal flexibility, apply to all trips until 31 March 2021.

Before travelling, Air France recommends its customers to check the entry and travel requirements for their destination and transit countries with the relevant authorities or on airfrance.traveldoc.aero, as these may have been modified following the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Air France reminds customers that surgical masks must be worn on all its flights,” the company says. “Body temperature checks are carried out on departure of certain Air France flights to and from international destinations. Daily aircraft cleaning operations have been stepped up and a specific procedure for the disinfection of cabins with an approved virucidal product has been introduced.

