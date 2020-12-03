Ailing Nurse Finally Leaves for Treatment

Ellen Corneh, a Liberian registered nurse who has been struggling with heart disease, has finally left the country to Ghana for advanced medical treatment.

Doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, St. Joseph Catholic Hospital and the Jahmale Medical Solutions, diagnosed Ellen, age 27, with having a sore on her heart that needs to be treated before November 15.

The cost of her medical treatment is US$20,000 (excluding air ticket and accommodation) in Accra, Ghana. Being an individual with a very poor background, Ellen has said, she has no means of getting said money, leaving her hopeless at one point in time and weeping in in the street for her health.

Upon leaving the country on November 30, 2020, she expressed how grateful she is to the good people who are still assisting the needy in this world regardless of “No family connection.”

Ellen said she breathed a sigh of relief when she learned that Liesbeth Vos and Jerome Newberry, both claiming to be in Germany and the USA, informed her about their decisions to help her seek advanced medical treatment abroad, but unfortunately they did not, adding that “Maybe they were not designated by God to provide such help.”

She said Jerome Newberry, who was in Liberia Claiming to in the USA promised to send her US$2,500 but was a scam to frustrate her without considering himself in her position. “I thank God for Daily Observer and other media institutions who kept telling my story until I am leaving for surgery today. I do not have anything to say now only God will pay you. I see you as my family now.”

“Everything happened for a reason, but I thank God for those who came to my aid within a twinkling of an eye and even asked me not to name them publicly,” Ellen said in tears of joy.

She said even though there was a huge amount attached to her medical condition, there were many people who contributed after Daily Observer and other online television platforms kept telling her story to people who had the mind to help people in need.

She said there have been many people who have contributed both financially and spiritually to see her get back on her feet to take care of her son.

Ellen further expressed gratitude to those who helped to make her trip a success, but disclosed that she is worried about how the surgery will be like.

“I think the problem is not over yet; that is why I am asking all of those that have supported me to keep me in their prayers until I am well and back in Liberia,” she told journalists at her departure.

She disclosed that doctors have informed her that after arriving in Ghana, they will examine her before undertaking the surgery, a process she said may last up to six months.

She added, “I am going to an unknown country with this type of condition which means the process has not ended, I still need your support both spiritually and financially.”

History of the Sickness

Explaining how the sickness began, Madam Ellen Corneh said she had gone to Sierra Leone for schooling with a family and while on her way to Monrovia for a vacation in 2000 she was involved in a terrible motor accident.

Ellen who claims spending four months at the Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town after the accident said the doctors only focused on her head because of the deep cut she had, but did not properly examine the body to discover what really went wrong in her system.

She said: “After I was discharged from the hospital, I went back to Freetown to continue my education, and while in school one day, a friend of mine hit me in my chest and that was how I dropped and started bleeding from both my mouth and nose. I was taken to the government hospital, but my family members were told that nothing was wrong with me.”

Ellen explained further that because of the civil war in Sierra Leone at the time, she had to move back to Liberia to continue her schooling, and it is during her stay here that she encountered her second shock.

“Since the second shock,” she said, “I have been feeling pain when I hear heavy sounds or when people hit the door of my room hard.”

“During the war between the Christians and Muslims in 2004, we were trying to get out of the school campus and my friend hit me in the chest. I went Unconscious and was taken to a local health facility. The doctor that treated me made me to understand that I needed an advanced treatment, but the problem has always been money,” she said.

In the midst of her health condition, Ellen has endeavored to graduate from Stella Maris Polytechnic University and had been working at the West African Medical Clinic, but she had to stop because of her deteriorating health condition.