Ahead of Rep. Lawrence’s Funeral, Constituents Offer Prayers for Ailing Rep. Youngblood

Ahead of the committal of the late Montserrado County District #15 Representative Adolph Akwe Lawrence on Friday, April 26, 2019, dozens of constituents in Montserrado County District #9 have begun offering prayers for the improvement in health of their district representative, Munah E. Pelham Youngblood.

Rep. Youngblood is currently in the U.S. seeking advanced medical treatment for her ailment.

Accompanied by her mother, Mrs. Elizabeth S. Pelham, Rep. Youngblood departed Liberia in early March with other women as part of the delegation of the Women Legislative Caucus to attend the attend the 63rd UN Commission on Status of Women (CSW), held in New York, “but she became so sick again, a situation that required her seek medical treatment.”

Rep. Youngblood was expected to attend the 2019 Global Parliamentary Conference from April 8- 9, 2019 in Washington D.C., jointly organized by the Parliamentary Network and the World Bank Group, as well as the International Monetary Fund 2019 Spring Meetings, held April 12-14.

Since that time, there has not been any information from her or her office as to whether or not she did attend the conferences as scheduled.

On her absence, Simeon S. Seianee posted on facebook, “Please help to pray along with Munah E. Pelham Youngblood; let us not sit down before she died; she needs our prayer right now!!!! — feeling concerned.”

Seianee’s post attracted 470 likes and over 500 comments, mostly offering prayers, including the one from Madam Juanita Hoff, who wrote: “May God Almighty heal you (Rep. Youngblood.” “O Merciful God, giver of life and health; bless, I pray you, your servant, [N.], and those who administer to [him] with your healing gifts; that [she] may be restored to health of body and of mind; through Jesus Christ our Lord, Amen.”

Among other posters, Ms. Anna Nyumah Walker wrote: “My prayer with you.”

While on her treatment in the USA, social media was abuzz for a bout a week with rumors that Rep. Youngblood had died, which compelled clarity from her offices in Monrovia.

Her office has reacted to the fake news of her death.”

It may be recalled that on July 18, 2018, upon her return from seeking treatment in India, a special “Thanksgiving Service in honor of the return of Rep. Youngblood” was held at the Christ Pavilion Ministries International (Wonders of Praise Chapel) in Larkpazee. The prayers were led by Pastor Emmanuel K. Nyumah and Pastor Alvin S. Dahn, who gave the exhortation.

At the time, hundreds of supporters of Youngblood thronged the Roberts International Airport in white T-shirts, inscribed with “Welcome Home; the Devil is a Liar,” and a thanksgiving song in their mouths “Lord, You are too much”.

Emerging from the airport terminal in a white gown apparel, Rep. Youngblood was greeted by hundreds of supporters with placards: “Welcome Home, the Devil is a Liar.” She burst into tears upon her return on July 18, 2018, before departing for the U.S.

At age 28, Youngblood was elected as Representative of Montserrado County District #9 in the 2011 general elections; in 2017, at age 34, she was re-elected. She is currently the Chairperson on House Executive Committee. She earned a Bachelor degree in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in International Relations, both from the University of Liberia. She is married to Dr. Raymond Youngblood; a union now blessed with a daughter, Sarafina Youngblood.