Agro-Development Group Buttresses COVID-19 Fight in Bong

As the global novel Coronavirus continues to spread across Liberia, many local and international non-governmental organizations have joined the government to help curb the spread of the virus, especially in rural parts of the country.

Many of these local and international NGOs have some ongoing projects in their respective areas of operations but have now swayed their attention to the fighting the virus that has infected more than 170 people across the country.

The Vaingo Agriculture Development and Management Consultancy (VADEMCO), a local Liberian agro-development group is one such that has joined the fight against the virus in Bong County.

The organization which is also helping farmers to rehabilitate existing cocoa farms in Yelliquelleh District in Bong County entitled” Old Folks Farm Rehabilitation”, has presented several sanitary materials to residents of that area.

Speaking on May 2, 2020 when he presented the materials to the residents in Yelliquilleh on behalf his organization, VADEMCO senior trainer Luciny Fofanah said the items were his organization initial contribution towards fighting COVID-19 from the community.

He said the materials are to be used by old folks and youths in those communities that VADEMCO is working with to help fight against the spread of the virus.

According to Mr. Fofanah, while it is true that VADEMCO was working to improve cocoa production in Bong County, it was prudent to provide some materials to the communities to help fight the coronavirus amongst the residents.

He encouraged the residents to always follow all health protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) in order to keep their communities and families safe.

Accepting the materials, the town chief of Yan Town Jimmy Emmanuel Wamah thanked VADEMCO for the gesture. He promised that the materials will be used for the intended purpose as they continue their cocoa farming business.

For his part, elder Dennis Two-pound, of Yan Town said the old folks in Yellquelleh were delighted for the materials donated by VADEMCO to fight COVID-19. He maintained the virus is real and called on every citizen of the area to continue observing the health protocol as a mean to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus in their communities.

The donated items included cartoons of soap, 14 -25kg bags of rice, buckets with faucet, spraying can and Chlorax.

VADEMCO is working with local communities in Yelliquelleh Bong County to ‘revitalize’ about 50 hectares of old folks farms to increase production by 30% in December 2020.