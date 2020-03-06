‘AFL Recruitment Requires No Money from Applicants’

Defense Ministry cautions public

The Ministry of National Defense says its attention has been drawn to reports of individuals soliciting funds from people wanting to join the Armed Forces of Liberia.

According to a Defense Ministry release, the Ministry is concerned about such report and wishes to inform the public that it has not begun the process of recruitment into the Armed Forces of Liberia.

The Ministry also wants the public to be aware that its recruitment process does not require payment of money from would-be applicants. Therefore, anyone paying money to individuals or group of individuals in the name of recruitment into the Armed Forces of Liberia will be doing so at his or her own risk.

The recruitment of new personnel into the Armed Forces of Liberia is a vigorous and rigorous process usually conducted nationwide, and will be made public when the process begins.

The Ministry is at the same time warning members of the public who are involved in such unscrupulous act to desist, as it will not hesitate to take legal action against those carrying on such act, and wants the public to report individuals or group of individuals who are engaged in such act to the Liberian National Police, Ministry of National Defense, or the Armed Forces of Liberia.