AfDB Empowers MFDP with Office Equipment

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) through its Department of Economic Management on Friday, August 9, 2019, received 15 computers, including laptops and printers from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The presentation of the logistics is part of an ongoing effort to equipped staffs of the department with the right tool to manage the assets of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, says Dr. Orison Amu, Country Manager of the AFDB.

Additional 35 laptops are expected in the next few weeks, with such provision expected to support the department’s productive activity in terms of better interpreting the economic situation of the country through modeling and economic survey.

Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management, Augustus J. Flomo, who spoke at the presentation ceremony, expressed gratitude to AfDB for the gesture. He said it was important for the staffs to have the appropriate tools to monitor the economic situation of the country.

Flomo said that the AfDB saw the challenges of the department, and decided to help provide the right tools to work with. He added that the department will also do a survey and analysis as the computers, and tablets will help boost the capacity of the department to deliver.

“Statistics software to do economic modeling and various kinds of research carried out by the department and solutions from these researches will be provided to the government,” he said.

He said that discussion over a US$1.4 million as support to the department is expected, and that will support the development of government’s programs.

About 25 staffers are expected to receive hand-on training in economic modeling for the next 25 days with training also expected to take place in Rwanda.

Minister Flomo then lauded the AfDB for the initiative, and the level of support to Liberia over the years, something he said has provided the platform for the ministry’s economic department to do better.

He challenged the staffs of the department to maximize the tool to produce more results for the betterment of the government.

He also praised Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr., for his leadership role and the inspiration he has given to the junior ministers.