AFCON 2019: CICA Motors Liberia Empowers Two Social Media Personalities

— Give away two brand new Yamaha XTZ125E motorbikes

The Sole Distributor of Yamaha products in Liberia, the management of CICA Motors Incorporated has presented two brand new Yamaha XTZ125E motorbikes, valued at US$3,500 each, to two successful lucky winners, who participated in the just ended African Cup of Nations 2019 giveaways.

Yamaha provided co-sponsorship as an Official Supporter of the TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations football tournament, held in Egypt from June 21 to July 19, 2019.

The two social media personalities emerged as the lucky winners shortly after they participated in the company’s competitive draw on social media (Facebook) with the most likes.

The winners were Dirous S. Isaac (Grandmaboy Isaac) at SHOOTERS and Joseph J. Wiggins at FUZION.

The giveaways were held on Friday and Saturday, July 19 to 20, 2019 at two Sports Bars in Monrovia; SHOOTERS in Congo Town and FUZION in Sinkor, respectively.

Passersby and other CICA Motors employees, George Woltoe, Marketing Executive; Roosevelt Capehart, Yamaha Sales Professional; Ernest M.G. Wollo, Customer Care Representative; and Armah Youlo, Toyota Sale Professional.

The giveaways, according to Mrs. A Clementina W. Johnson, CICA Motors Sales and Marketing Director, was part of CICA’s sponsorship of the just ended African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 tournament in Cairo, Egypt.

Mrs. Johnson said the initiative is part of their marketing strategies with the aim to brand from a long-term perspective in Liberia, where future market expansion is expected.

She added, “YAMAHA through its subsidiary decided to sponsor the just ended AfCON 2019 in different subsidiaries to do something, and give back to communities.”

Mrs. Johnson said that in Liberia, CICA Motors, representing Yamaha among other brands, decided to partner with the two sports bars.

She said that in the partnership agreement, CICA provided and supported the Happy Hours for the AfCON games at those locations and during these times, gift items, including t-shirts, caps, wrist bands and pens were presented to customers watching the games.

In addition, she said CICA decided to go a little bit extra by giving something back to somebody in appreciation to say “Thank You” for the just ended 2019 AfCON tournament.

Mrs. Johnson said the criteria for CICA Motors Liberia grand giveaway was to “proceed to either one of the Sports bars in Congo Town or 14th Street Sinkor, take a photo of yourself, the Yamaha XTZ125E motorbike and CICA Motors pull up banner with wordings, post your photo on Facebook and tag CICA and either SHOOTERS or FUZION.” The person with the most likes, automatically qualifies for the giveaway.”

CICA Motors Managing Director Chris Ndala, who presented the keys to the winners, expressed gratitude to management of the two sports bars for the partnership.

Ndala added: “Thus bringing the AfCON experience to our customers is another way for us to connect with customers through their passion for football.”

He also congratulated the two winners and encouraged others to make use of the opportunity at another time.

Meanwhile, the two winners expressed exceptional gratitude to the company for the promotions, as well as the opportunities afforded them to win such amazing prizes.