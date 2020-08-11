AEL Empowers Local Farmers in Rivercess County

— Provides 15 machines for processing of Cassava

As Liberia grapples with the improvement of agriculture, there are some local organizations that are leaving no stone unturned, to ensure that agriculture is improved at an appreciated level in the country. One of such organizations is the Association of Evangelicals of Liberia (AEL) , a faith-based organization in the country.

The organization has empowered several local farmers from 15 communities in Rivercess as part of its improved livelihoods project.

The faith-based organization has made available 15 cassava processing machines valued at half a million United States Dollars to farmers from 15 communities in the county.

Curtis Dabieh, AEL Food Security Manager, said: “The planting of vegetables is part of AEL’s improved livelihood project in Rivercess County.” According to him, the project is targeting three hundred farmers in the county.

Under the improved livelihood project, Mr. Dabieh said vegetable production will also play a key role in the program.

He noted that the machines are provided free of charge, with AEL monitoring and maintaining the machines.

“After a certain period, the farmers will take ownership of the machines,” Dabieh said.

Mr. Dabieh disclosed that the project will be implemented in a three-year period with the hope that it would be extended to other parts of the county.

The AEL Food and Security Manager said that the machines are capable of processing about 100kg of Cassava per day and that it is mobile. He named bad roads as one of the factors hampering the sale of farina and vegetables to the market by farmers in the county.

Mr. Dabieh is encouraging local business people, especially businesses that are involved in the processing of farina and buyers of vegetables, to buy from these farmers in the county. He also called on government to prioritize infrastructure development in the agriculture sector in order for the citizenry to have access to food and markets from which to buy.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries and county authorities have expressed gratitude to the AEL for empowering local farmers in the county. They noted that they will ensure that the project is maintained and sustained, to enable local farmers from the 15 counties gain economic empowerment.