Adolph Lawrence’s Funeral Itinerary Released

Grand Bassa County Senior Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence has set the funeral events of her husband, the late Rep. Adolph A. Lawrence of Montserrado County District #15, from Tuesday, April 23 to Friday, April 26, 2019 to be held at six venues.

According to the communication to Rep. Thomas P. Fallah, chairman of the House’s Committee on Funeral of Hon. Adolph A. Lawrence, which a copy is in the possession of the Daily Observer, the funeral events will begin with a two-day signing of the Book of Condolence at the Rotunda of the Capitol, beginning Tuesday, April 23, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

On Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 8:00 a.m., the body of the Rep. Lawrence will be removed from Samuel Stryker Funeral Parlour to the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, where a Special Requiem will be held at 10:00 a.m.

On the same day, a wake keeping will be held at the Paynesville City Hall, from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

On Friday, April 26, wake-keeping and funeral service of the late Rep. Lawrence will be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Broad Street from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to any time, respectively.

Interment will be done at the Kaizer Memorial Cemetery in Brewerville and repast will later be held at River View.

Unfortunately, nothing has been said about whether Friday’s funeral at the church will be considered as ‘State Funeral.’

Rep. Lawrence’s widow, amidst the setting up of the burial events, has consistently declined to accept a government-funded funeral for her husband, insisting that funds “have already been raised from his Estate, our families, friends and supporters,” she said in an earlier letter to House Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

“In the wake of the death of my beloved husband, this is to express our family’s appreciation of the involvement of the government, by and through the leadership of the Honorable House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature.

“In as much as every member of the Legislature is entitled to a government-funded state funeral, as a senator, I am fully aware of the financial constraints with which the government is currently confronted. We have therefore, decided to forfeit such privilege as is due my late husband. The requisite funding to underwrite the cost associated with the funeral rites of my late husband have already been raised from his Estate, our families, friends and supporters.”

“Mr. Speaker, even in death, I am convinced that my husband’s love for our country and care for the average Liberians has not ceased; hence, I would rather not impose any additional financial burden on the government.

We, however, look forward to working with you as it relates to the execution of other relevant state protocols surrounding the burial of my late husband, Hon. Adolph A. Lawrence.