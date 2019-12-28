‘Adhere to the Rule Of Law, Respect the Constitution’

ULAA admonishes all parties ahead of the proposed December 30, 2019 demonstration

The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) has called upon both the Council of Patriots (COP), organizers of the planned December 30th protest, and the government to adhere to the rule of law and avoid violence as they exercise their constitutional rights.

In a statement issued Friday, the Union leadership cautioned, “the COP should make every effort to adhere to the rule of law, avoid lawlessness, and encourage all supporters and sympathizers to calm down the overloaded and aggressive rhetoric as Liberians grapple with the harsh reality of life. It is indeed imperative that every endeavor be made to stop this course of behavior that imperils the right of Liberians to assemble, demonstrate, peacefully express their grievances, and raise their voices and concerns about the future to their elected officials without violence as stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.”

“To this end, ULAA appeals to President George Weah and his administration to do everything possible to avoid, limit and deescalate the insane level of violence that could possibly result to loss of precious human lives and property damage during the forthcoming proposed mass demonstration. Equally so, ULAA opposes the proliferation and use of weapons and urges the Government of Liberia to do everything within its power for peace to prevail before, during and after the proposed December 30, 2019 demonstration,” the statement said.

ULAA is also calling upon the Weah Administration to intensify efforts by the government with the sole aim of significantly reducing the current level of economic hardship, rampant corruption, misuse of public resources, refusal of public officials to publicly declare their assets, stigmatization of Liberians living with HIV/AIDS, squandering of resources by government officials, among others.

“The prevailing situation in the country can and must be reversed in the best interest of the Liberian people for genuine peace, social justice, and economic progress. May God bless our beloved Liberia!”