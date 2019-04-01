ACUFI-Liberia Inducts Maiden Leadership

– Apostle Samuel Kollie, Jr. appointed executive director

In the midst of the joyous “Night of Honor” for Israel, the African Christians United for Israel-Liberia (ACUFI), officially installed its maiden leadership, appointing Apostle Samuel Kollie, Jr., Pastor of the Gates Agapé Ministries, as it executive director.

Other members of the leadership are Pastors Solomon Gueh, Assistant Executive Director; Gbeme Horace Kollie, Administrator; William K. Sumo, Outreach Coordinator and Mrs. Tebeh Glay, Finance Officer.

Apostle Kollie, who accepted the call and challenge with great enthusiasm, commended his team and regional coordinators for the work leading to the successful hosting of the program. He then called on the team to remain diligent as they fulfill that which they have been appointed to do.

Pilgrim Licentiate Zelda Russell, who represented the Mayor of Jerusalem and the Israeli Minister of Interior, presented certificates of pilgrimage to seven Liberian Pilgrims who were trained in tour-leading in Israel. Those certificated were Daniel Anderson, Apostle Sam Carr, Counselor Robert Gbarbea, Tebeh Glay, Pastors Paul Konton, William Sumo, and Apostle Patrick Sarplah Toh.

Licentiate is a theological qualification commonly awarded for ordinands and laymen studying theology, especially as a profession.

President George Weah was deputized by his Religious Adviser, Reverend Emmanuel Nimley.

Dr. Emmanuel and Mrs. Louise Tamba, who represented former Vice President Joseph Boakai, extended greetings and assured the leadership of his support.

Dr. Francis O. S. Tabla, African Outreach Coordinator for Christians United for Israel, applauded Liberians for being receptive to the message of standing in solidarity with Israel, and the Jewish people, “considering our rich spiritual and biblical heritage as well as long standing historical ties.

Some of Liberia’s prominent prelates, who graced the event, were amazed with the level of impact the two nations are making in Christendom.

Others were Prophet Billy and Mother Elizabeth Bimba; Bishop Nathaniel and Dr. Martha Zarway; Bishop George D. Harris; Bishop J. Allan Klayee; Apostle Sam and Pastor Nyamah Carr; Reverend Ben Cooper; Pastor Thomas Dowie; Simeon Dunbar; Reverend Counselor Amos Fagans; Abenda and Pastor Comfort Tamba; and Reverend Luther Tarpeh.

Bishop George D. Harris of the Philadelphia Central Church, offered prayers for the two nations, and encouraged all Christians to continue praying for the peace of Jerusalem.

Over a thousand Christians attended the “Night of Honor” with some coming from as far as Nimba, Margibi and Grand Bassa counties.

The program was broadcast live on Facebook and Hope FM 100.7, an Assembly of God Radio Station, that has large listening audience in Liberia.