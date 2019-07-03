Actionaid Trains 45 Community Leaders in SGBV Prevention

-Donates US$761.50 to women’s group in Bentol

ActionAid-Liberia, with support from the European Union (EU) over the weekend, ended a three-day training with community leaders aimed at reducing the high rate in sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), with an emphasis in birth control, introduction to women’s rights concept and gender equality framework.

The training brought together 45 leaders from across 15 communities in Montserrado County, held under the theme, “Enhanced Protection from SGBV for Women, Girls and Sexual Minorities in Liberia,” and help them understand the preventative method.

The training was held with the objective to refresh community leaders’ knowledge, create awareness, and practices towards promoting and improving community justice mechanism for SGBV prevention and response.

It was also intended to increase knowledge, and awareness on women’s rights, SGBV and access to justice for adequate response and integration of gender response and public services.

ActionAid Program Coordinator, Jestina Kanneh, expressed the hope that the community leaders will take lessons learned from the training back to address those SGBV situations that are affecting various communities and build the capacities of other residents to join the fight against the SGBV.

Madam Kanneh said violence against women and girls is on the increase. Therefore, she added, the training became necessary to empower community leaders to educate them on the harm that SGBV posed to the future of women and girls and the importance of said violence being put to an end.

Ishmael Kamara, Banjor Community Head, appreciated ActionAid-Liberia for the training, because it imparted more knowledge that would help them change their mindsets toward women and girls.

Kamara said prior to the training, most of the community leaders who attended the training did not know that there were laws on violence act against women. “But, getting to know the rights of women and children, including the domestic violence Act, will help them right the wrongs.”

Amina Menipalay, Youth Chair, Upper Caldwell, described the training as “very important” for the women leaders, because it strengthens their advocacy, and helps women understand their rights.

Ms. Menipalay then promised to share the knowledge learned from the training with other young people, because it is also part of the empowerment for both males and females to understand the importance of family planning method.

Meanwhile, Actionaid-Liberia, with support from EU has donated US$761.50 to a women group in Bentol, Lower Montserrado County, to establish a business that will serve as empowerment and help them live independently.

The donation was provided shortly after a tree-day business management, and consumer-service training program.

Rebecca Sumo, on behalf of the group, thanked ActionAid, and promised that the money will be used for its intended purpose.