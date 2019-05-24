 ActionAid, PUL Train 20 Journalists in SGBV Reporting

ActionAid-Liberia in collaboration with the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) with support from the European Union (EU) on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 began a three-day intensive training for 20 journalists in Monrovia.

The training is to strengthen the capacity of 10 media institutions, which include radio, print, and online news outlets to document and report on SGBV cases, harmful traditional practices and others sensitive issues around women’s rights at national and sub-national levels.

It brought together Journalists from Montserrado, Margibi and Gbarpolu counties under the theme, “Enhanced Protection from Sexual and Gender-based Violence for Women, Girls and Sexual Minorities in Liberia.”

The project also aims at having improved coordination amongst media organizations to promote quality reporting on SGBV cases and dissemination of sexual reproductive health reporting, and anti-SGBV messages.

ActionAid Head of Programs and Policy, Patience Lanford, said the training intends to help media practitioners to report on SGBV cases and harmful traditional practices.

“The media plays a very crucial role at local and international levels that is why this training is being done to hold actors and stakeholders to account when it comes to women issues,” Lanford said.

Lanford said educating the media to report on SGBV and harmful traditional practices is important, because they better relate to members of the public, and help them understand that women rights must be respected.

ActionAid Program Coordinator, Jestina Kanneh, said the program will cover 52,176 women, girls and sexual minorities in eight communities across the three of the 15 counties over a period of three years.

She said the project seeks to build civil society’s capacity for rights-based development, and to enhance the promotion from sexual violence and other forms of SGBV, including rape, domestic violence, forced marriage and female genital mutilation for women and girls across the country.

Madam Kanneh said the project is expected to target women; girls and key population increased confidence to report on challenge sexual violence and other forms of SGBV within communities, while gaining improved economic independent and to the efficiency of community justice mechanisms have improved.