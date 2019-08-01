Abuja-Based Liberians Give ‘26’ to Nigeria’s Needy Patients

Liberians resident in Abuja, the Federal Capital of Nigeria, celebrated their country’s 172nd Independence Day by identifying with some needy patients of the National Hospital in Abuja, a dispatch from the Liberia Embassy in Abuja has said.

According to the dispatch, the Liberians, under the Abuja Chapter of the Organization of Liberian Communities in Nigeria (OLICON), celebrated July 26 at the National Hospital, providing care packages to mothers and babies throughout five of the hospital’s wings.

OLICON is the umbrella group under which all various state-chapters of the Liberian Communities throughout Nigeria’s 36 states and its Federal Capital function.



According to Mrs. Wede Wallace-Edherue, president of the OLICON-Abuja, the group’s humanitarian initiative was part of its annual work plan and the chapter’s goals.

During the donation exercise which took place on Friday, July 26, 2019, members and hospital staffs were all excited as the Liberian group went through the five different wings to deliver diapers, baby wipes, towels, powder, soap and baby oil to the mothers and babies.

According to the release, approximately 75 mothers benefited from the Liberians’ humanitarian initiative.

“What an awesome way to celebrate our country’s Independence. Giving is the highest expression of strength. You don’t need a big wallet to have a big heart. Life is a gift and it offers us the opportunity to give something back. Happy Independence to all of our brothers and sisters from the Abuja Chapter!” Mrs. Wallace-Edherue, said in her remarks to Dr. Adetayo Hasstrap, the hospital’s director for Administration and Publicity.

In response, Dr. Hasstrap appreciated the Liberians for their gesture towards the hospital and Nigerians in general. He then expressed the hope that the Liberians would continue such initiative.

Mrs. Wallace-Edherue responded that it is the hope of the Abuja Chapter of the Liberian Community to continue and even extends same annually to other hospitals in the future.

“On behalf of our chapter, we would like to thank Mr. Garrison Thomas, Mr. Archie Delaney, Mrs. Beatrice Sherman, Ms. Anita Johnson and all others that made this occasion a grand success,” an excited President Wallace-Edherue added.

Officials of the Abuja-OLICON Chapter that represented the group, included Wede Wallace Edherue-president; Evelyn Afa-vice president; Charlesetta Clora Taylor-Smith- secretary, Jerrilyn Mulbah Paul- treasurer; Mrs. Beatrice Sherman- advisor. Members that also made representation included Mrs. Angie Ehimika, Sylvester Kamara, Nyema Wallace, Henry Kpehe, and Veronica Koffa.