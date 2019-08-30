Abu: 49.2%; Telia: 38.9%

-NEC announces final results, declares Abu Kamara winner

Authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) have released the official and final results of votes cast in Montserrado District #15 with Abu Bana Kamara emerging victorious.

Commissioner Jonathan K. Weedor, chairman of the steering committee of Montserrado District #15 Representative and Senatorial By-Elections on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 said the Commission, having tallied all of the votes, including the previous ballots counted, realized 49.2 percent for Abu while Telia obtained 38.9 percent.

Weedor is one of the seven commissioners who make up the NEC Board of Commission (BOC), and he gave the results at a press conference held at NEC’s headquarters in Monrovia.

“The Commission congratulates all registered voters that turned out to vote for their peaceful deportment exhibited during the process,” Mr. Weedor said.

He said that 17,984 voters turned out to vote and of that number, 17,637 are valid votes while 347 are invalid votes.

“The NEC is pleased to inform the general public that of the 17,984 votes tallied, Abu Bana Kamara of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) obtained 8,678 votes or 49.2 percent, while his closest opponent, Telia Urey of the All Liberian Party (ALP), supported by the four collaborating parties, obtained 6,868 or 38.9 percent,” he said.

Weedor extended the Commission’s gratitude to the joint security headed by Partick Sudue, Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

“Special thanks and appreciation go to the leadership and officers of the joint security forces, mainly the LNP for helping to provide the enabling environment for the successful conduct of the by-elections in District #15 in Montserrado County,” he said.

Weedor added, “Many thanks to you the media for effectively keeping the Liberian people informed on the by-election.”

He also thanked international partners of the NEC and Election Observer organizations for their roles played in the re-run of the representative by-election.

Other individuals who contested District #15 By-election but did not reach the final were independent candidates Morris Kelvin Bayoh and Slebo Bishop Frank as well as Chapay Lamenu Kamara of the True Whig Party (TWP), Nyanwleh Amos Tubor, Jr., of Collaboration for Liberia’s Progress (CLP) and Daoda Erasmus Fahnbulleh, Sr., of Victory for Liberia Transformation (VOLT).

There was also a senatorial by-election held in Montserrado and Abraham Darius Dillon of the Liberty Party (LP) won.

He replaced fallen Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff, while Abu Bana Kamara is expected to be certificated on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Commission’s headquarters at the hour of 11 a.m.

Abu Kamara will be replacing fallen Representative Adolph Akwe Lawrence.

Both Telia and Dillon ran on tickets of their respective political parties that are part of the collaboration of four parties, including the Liberty Party (LP), the former ruling Unity Party (UP), the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the All Liberian Party (ALP).