ABCU Commencement Speaker Challenges Graduates

Dr. Dennis S. N. Walker, speaker of the 17th Commencement Convocation of the African Bible College University (ABCU), has challenged the graduates to take their acquired education as something serious, “because those are the tools anyone would want to use to impact the society.”

Dr. Walker, a 1988 graduate of the college, informed the recent graduates that a well prepared person is among those who are impacting the society. Therefore they should engage in meaningful activities to benefit their respective communities.

“Your education at ABCU is to make you as an irrevocable property to benefit you, your community, which should be the first among your friends and neighbors,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, “Prepare for Impacted Service,” Dr. Walker encouraged the graduates to place themselves among those that are working as humanitarians.

He added, “your being prepared and ability to serve are actions that usually emanate from your mindset as an educated person,” Walker informed the graduates.

He meanwhile called on management of Arcelor Mittal Company to provide full time electricity on the campus to meet the students’ needs of attaining quality education. He also spoke of the needs for the government to improved its subsidy to the institution by providing scholarship for the students.

The ABCU graduated 20 students in three disciplines, including Biblical Studies, Education and Mass Communication, with education topping the list with 14 graduates. The Mass Communication Department graduated 4 and the Biblical College, one.

ABCU president, Dr. Beauchamp, then encouraged the graduates to emulate the good example of the Prophet Daniel, so as to live a victorious Christian life, referencing them to Daniel 8:1 in the Holy Bible.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal-Liberia Community Liaison Officer, Varney Kiazulu, has called on the institution to include the science courses in its curriculum.