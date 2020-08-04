Aaron Milton, One of Liberia’s Leading Architects, Dies

Mr. Aaron Milton, one of Liberia’s leading architects, died over the weekend in Monrovia.

He was in his eighties. A 1953 graduate of the Booker Washington Institute (BWI), Mr. Milton in the late 1950s became one Liberia’s first modern architects, along with his long time professional partner, Mr. Winston Richards.

Both Mr. Milton and Mr. Richards, in late 1958, established Liberia’s leading architectural firm, “Milton and Richards.”

Milton, as it has been in case of many other sons and daughters of Liberia who predeceased him, contributed immensely to the infrastructural development of his country through his construction architectural firm.

This firm, “Milton and Richards,” played a leading role in the architectural design of many landmark public buildings in Monrovia and Cape Palmas, Maryland County.

These public buildings included, the Masonic Temple at the apex of Benson Street, opposite the current U.S. Embassy; the Executive Mansion; and the Ducor Inter-Continental Hotel and several state buildings in Harper, Maryland County.

The children of both Mr. Milton and Mr. Richards followed in their footsteps. Mr. Milton’s son, Aaron Milton Jr, became a civil engineer and is now practicing in the USA.

Mr. Richards daughter, Mrs. Karen Richards Barnes, became herself an architect, and is now practicing in Liberia.

Mr. Winston Richards predeceased his long time professional colleague, Mr. Aaron Milton.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Aaron Milton, a staunch member of the First United Methodist Church of Monrovia, will be announced later.