AAIWUL, GVL Sign Agreement to Improve Workers Conditions

The Agricultural, Agro-Processing and Industrial Workers Union of Liberia (AAIWUL) has signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) that is intended to improve the living conditions of more than 4000 agricultural workers. AAIWUL is the umbrella organization of workers in the industrial agricultural sector.

Speaking after the signing ceremony over the weekend in Monrovia the Secretary General of AAIWUL, Edwin Cisco said the agricultural sector of the country remains potentially one of the most employable sectors and as such the government must do everything possible to sustain it.

He said as the COVID-19 pandemic effect spreads across the globe, it is necessary for the government of Liberia to make sure that the well-being employees of in the agricultural sector are looked after.

The AAIWUL’s Secretary General added that the CBA amongst other things talked about maintaining incomes of employees, despite the economic challenges in the sector at the result of the drop in the price of oil palm.

He said the CBA which covers 2019-2021 will also ensure occupational health and safety of agricultural workers of GVL in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties.

Rev. Saydee Torplue, AAIWUL local chapter and head of the Golden Veroleum Agriculture Workers Union of Liberia (GOVAWUL) said he was very optimistic that the CBA between his group and GVL will be implemented to the fullest.

According to him both organizations have been working on the document for the past six month and he was happy that the document is now signed for implementation.

Rev. Torplue lauded the management of GVL and partner for drafting the agreement and assured that the document will be interpreted to its members in the field for smooth implementation.

The CBA signing ceremony was witnessed by officials of GVL headed by its General Manager for Human Resource Department Eric K. Goll along with Elvis Morris, Executive Vice president for Strategic services.

In a brief remark Mr. Goll said compiling the document was an intensive process, and he was glad that it was realized as part of his organization effort to seek the well-being of its employees.

He described the document as one of the first steps GVL is taking to transform the lives of its employees in the future.

“We want to say signing this document is one of the first steps towards progress we can make in the future,” he said.

“After this document we hope this can improve our cordial working relationship in the nearby future”, he added.