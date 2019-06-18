9th Golden Image Award Program Set for July

The 2019 Golden Image Award (GIA) National Secretariat and the Liberia Crusaders for Peace have officially announced that this year’s event formally gets underway on July 18, 2019 at the Monrovia City Hall, a GIA release has said.

The event, according to the release, is Liberia’s premier award program that recognizes the talents and contributions of individuals in all aspects of life from a broad spectrum of society.

The key Architect of the program, Liberia’s Culture Ambassador Juli Endee, says this year’s event will take a different dimension, awarding only women, while acknowledging the enormous contributions and support of Liberia’s dynamic Feminist-in-Chief and principal He-for-She partner, as a forerunner for women empowerment in the country.

Endee said that this year’s anniversary will primarily focus on celebrating women of substance globally, under the theme, “Stop the Violence against Women,” as international women share the stage with their Liberian counterparts.

The award, which is the 9th edition, will also highlight adolescent girls in Nimba and Grand Bassa counties.

Amb. Endee stressed the need to keep elevating the profile and sacrifices of women for their role in development, and the socioeconomic and political advancement of Liberia.

She said the 2019 Golden Image Award is particularly unique as it coincides with the National Patriotic Initiative, “Show Love” campaign, which has been ongoing for several months, intended to promote love, peace and tolerance among Liberians, emphasizing maintaining the country’s peace.

In a related development, Amb. Endee has commended the people of Liberia for their recognition and commitment to peace, “in spite of our diversity,” a press release has said.

She said it was pleasing to note that despite apprehensions and concerns about keeping the country peaceful and civil on June 7, every Liberian, including the government, protesters of the Council of Patriots (CoP) and the national security service, demonstrated full restraint on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Endee says the push by her institution, the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP), a local-based cultural group, with support from its national and international partners, will continue to remain engaging all Liberians and stakeholders, beyond June 7; promoting the message of love, peace and tolerance in society. The Culture Ambassador maintained that no amount of distraction will discourage her efforts in constantly reminding Liberians about their civil responsibility in promoting the spirit of peaceful co-existence, judging from the country’s ugly past, describing Friday’s gathering as a “victory for peace in Liberia.”

Amb. Endee commended the religious community, traditional elders and chiefs, civil society organizations, Liberian women groups, national artists, the youth and student groupings, the media and various communities, as well as parents for their prayers, and resolve to keep the peace at all times in Liberia, urging them to continue to show love.