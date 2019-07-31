9 RDOs, 15 CMOs Trained in Planning, Data Collection

A four-days training intended to strengthen Regional Development officers (RDOs) and County Monitoring Officers (CMOs) capacity in planning, data collection and reporting in relation to the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) at the county level has ended in Gompa City, Nimba County.

The training, which was held from July 22-25, 2019, was held under the theme, “Strengthening Data Collection Platform for PAPD monitoring and evaluation to enhance reporting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Agenda 2063 Implementation Readiness.”

According to a release from the Ministry of Finance, the training was organized and conducted by the Department of Budget and Development Planning with support from the United Nations International Children’s Education Funds (UNICEF).

The four-day event brought together nine RDOs and 15 CMOs from the 15 counties along with directors and their assistants discussed how to strengthen data collection platform for the Pro-poor Agenda for prosperity and Development (PAPD) monitoring and evaluation to enhance reporting on SDGs and the Agenda 2063.

At the end of the training, all RDOs and the CMOs have increased skills and knowledge to provide the technical support needed to improve the way results are achieved at the sub-national level.

Benedict Kolubah, Finance Ministry Assistant Minister for Development Planning, said the workshop will help to enhance the RDOs and the CMOs understanding of the PAPD M&E Framework, as well as acquire additional skills needed to support the county administrations, ministries, and agencies in coordination, implementation, and monitoring of the PAPD at the sub-national level.

He told participants at the end of the training that all regional development officers and county monitoring officer at the sub-national level will understand various roles in the coordination’s process of the implementation of the PAPD, the importance of reporting, especially PAPD progress report and understanding result base management framework input, activities, output, outcome, and impact in monitoring evaluation.

“In the PAPD, which is the national plan, the training will help the staffs to be effective with the tools needed to perform at the county level’’ Kolubah added.