9 Orange Subscribers Return From AFCON Trip to Egypt

Nine lucky Orange subscribers who recently won an all expense trip from that company to Cairo, Egypt to enjoy the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) have returned to Liberia after a successful trip. The winners included: Saiffa Holmes, John Jallah, Sampson Flomo, Mohammed Dukuly, Parker Markie Morris Coleman and Garsaynee Abu Sall. Three of the nine winners appeared at a special press conference on Wednesday to talk about their experience.

Addressing the press conference, Orange Liberia’s Media Manger Ms. Noosevett Weah explained that the winners had qualified because of their participation in Orange Liberia’s recent “predict and win” competition, which had been launched as part of the last County Meet tournament. Ms. Weah detailed how the winners had been selected explaining: “through the predict and win promotion, we asked our subscribers to predict who would win the County Meet. Those who guessed that Bomi would be the winner, were entered in a raffle and ten subscribers who had correctly predicted were selected as winners.” She revealed that one of the ten selected winners had unfortunately been unable to make the trip due to health reasons.

The winners were accompanied by Orange Liberia’s Social Media Specialist Ms. Angel Nyeka who explained that the trip had provided an extraordinary experience for the winners. “We were warmly received by our tour guides who took us to our five-star hotel. We ate at the best restaurants in Egypt including one special evening where we had dinner at a restaurant overlooking the River Nile,” Ms. Nyeka disclosed. She explained that in addition to the sightseeing, which included a visit to the great pyramids of Egypt the group also witnessed a live AFCON semi-final match between Algeria vs Nigeria: “it is one thing to watch the games on TV, it is a more profound experience to see it live.”

The winners thanked Orange Liberia for the successful trip. One of the winners — Mr. Parker Markie noted that the trip had been beyond his expectations. “I had a lot of doubt in my mind if this trip would really happen, because there is lots of fake promotions from other people, but I am now a witness that when Orange says it will do something it does it and it is 100% real.” Mr. Mohammed Dukuly told the audience that the trip was his first traveling experience and that he would forever remain grateful to the Orange family. “I was very afraid being on a plane for the first time,” said Mr. Dukuly, “but once we got there everything was wonderful, and I really enjoyed the trip.”

Orange Liberia remains the largest supporter of sports in Liberia. The company, which has an international reach is also a major sponsor of the African Cup of Nations and has done so for 15 years. The company frequently adds value to its sponsorship of sports and soccer, including special promotions such as the predict & win and the special football data pack which allows subscribers to get up to 2 GB of internet for three days by dialing *101#.