9 New Attorneys Admitted to Nimba Bar

At least nine attorneys-at-law, among them a female, and David Q. Beekeh, press and public relations coordinator at the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), were on Monday, May 13, 2019, admitted into the Nimba County Bar Association. They graduated recently from the Lewis Arthur Grimes School of law at the University of Liberia (UL).

The ceremony was held on May 13, 2019 in the courtroom of the 8th Judicial Circuit in Sanniquellie, the county’s political capital, during the opening of the May Term of Court.

About nine of the newly graduated lawyers from the Lewis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia hail from Nimba County, and they were admitted as members of the Nimba County Bar Association, which is one of the largest local bars.

Circuit Judge Cllr. Roland Dahn urged the newly admitted lawyers to be honest in the discharge of their duties as attorneys-at-law.

“Represent the interest of your clients with integrity, or whatever assignments that may come your way with discipline being your guide, characterized by being in court on time. Above all else, bear in mind, Nimba County progressiveness, which should be reflected in each of your behavior by standing for the truth, no matter the circumstance,” cautioned the county’s Debt Court Judge John Nenwon.

President of the National Bar Association, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, who is also member of the Nimba Bar, encouraged the young lawyers to be fair as they go about their legal practice by telling their clients the truth, if they are right or wrong in their petitions.

“Everyone is equal under the law, regardless of one’s status, be they government officials or someone from the private sector. The law is the law no matter the situation,” Gongloe said.

At present, there are about 73 criminal cases on the Nimba trial docket and 201 civil cases, something Judge Dahn called on the party litigants to make a follow-up in court. He also admonished the prosecution to speedily deal with cases on trial docket.

“People are not following their cases in court, even in civil matters, therefore, I am calling on those who have cases to make speedy follow up to avoid the over crowdedness of court’s documents,” he said.

Nimba County Assistant Attorney, Cllr. Robertson Mehn, recommended a triangular process, including the court, defense and the prosecution as one means of de-congesting the court’s documents. He then challenged his colleagues, be they prosecution or defense, to be serious with cases in order to avoid the trial docket being over crowded.

Also, the spokesperson for the newly admitted barristers, Attorney James Gilayeneh Jr., assured the public that they will uphold the moral ethical conduct of lawyers, regardless of creed, gender, race, age and status of the one before court.

Gilayeneh pledged their total respect to the laws of the land and rules in court; and respect for the orders of the legal brotherhood.