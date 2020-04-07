80% of Lonestar Cell MTN Employees Working from Home

…as company takes precautions to stop spread of COVID-19

In line with instructions from the Ministry of Health, following the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in Liberia, Lonestar Cell MTN has implemented precautionary measures to ensure continuity of services and the safety of its employees, customers, suppliers, and the public.

To help slow down the rate of infection and new cases in the country and contribute to the containment of the pandemic, at least 80% of staff are working from home and all meetings are being held online, the company said in a release on Monday, April 6.

On Monday, March 23, more than 100 staff members participated in an online staff meeting. This was an engaging session where ideas were shared on how to further assist the Government and People of Liberia to combat the spread of this disease.

As we all practice social distancing, Lonestar Cell MTN is committed to ensuring that customers experience the best network connectivity to undertake their business activities and connect with friends and family in this time. Enhanced sanitation measures and temperature checking procedures are in place at all Lonestar Cell MTN offices and service centers. Additionally, all international and non-essential domestic travel has been restricted for all employees.

Customers are encouraged to use the digital customer service channels for support at any time: (Facebook: LonestarCellMTN, Instagram: @LonestarCell_MTN, Twitter: @MTNLonestar, WhatsApp: 0888500000). Lonestar Cell MTN is also urging all customers to use Mobile Money for payments to avoid handling cash.

Commenting on the situation Uche Ofodile, CEO of Lonestar Cell MTN, said, “As the leading telecommunications company in Liberia we wanted to show that it is possible to work from home, still stay in touch with your colleagues and achieve great work efficiency. By asking our employees to work remotely, we are doing our part to limit the potential opportunities for the virus to spread. We encourage other companies to follow suit as we support the Government to stop the coronavirus in its tracks.”