7,835 to Sit UL 1st Entrance and Aptitude Test

Nearly 8,000 undergraduates and graduate applicants, who registered for the 1st University of Liberia (UL) Entrance and Placement Examination, and the Graduate School Aptitude Test, will sit both exams on Saturday, April 6 and 13, 2019.

According to a release, tomorrow’s exam takes place on the university’s Capitol Hill campus, but applicants seeking admissions into the University’s David Straz-Sinje Vocational and Technical College, the College of General Studies, the Graduate School, and the Medical School are eligible to write the exams.

According to the University Testing and Evaluation Center, a total 7,835 candidates completed registration for the undergraduate colleges; 4,895 or 62.5 percent are males and 2,940 or 37.5 percent are females.

The data also shows that only 18.7 percent of the candidates that completed registration for the undergraduate colleges are from public schools, 45.8 percent are from the private schools, 32.8 percent are from the faith-based schools, 1.3 percent are from company schools, while 1.4 percent are from community schools.

Of those that completed registration from the undergraduate colleges, 81.88 percent are from schools located in Montserrado County; followed by Margibi County (6.08 percent), Nimba County (3.66 percent), Lofa County (1.93 percent), Bong County (1.70 percent) and Grand Bassa County (1.09 percent), etc.

The data shows that 99.71 percent of the candidates that completed registration are Liberians, while the rest are either Ghanaians, Nigerians, Guineans or Sierra Leoneans. 89.7 percent of the candidates that completed registration are high school graduates, while the rest are either current 12th Graders (9.0 percent) or students from Other Universities (1.3 percent).

428 completed registration for the Graduate School Aptitude Test, with 274 of them being males and 154 females. 169 candidates completed registration for the College of General Studies. 105 of them are males, while 64 are females.

101 candidates completed registration for the Medical School; 61 of them are males, and 40 are females.

“The aptitude test and entrance exam for the Graduate Schools, Medical College, College of General Studies, and Sinje Technical and Vocational School, are scheduled for tomorrow,” the UL release said.

The entrance exam for the undergraduate colleges are, meanwhile scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2019, while the date for the aptitude test for the School of Pharmacy, and the Law School will be announced later.