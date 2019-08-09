712 Montserrado Communities to Benefit from US$560K Clean Water Projects

— Project by The Last Well aims to end waterborne diseases, long walks to access clean drinking water in rural Montserrado County

At least 170,510 inhabitants from Rural Liberia, specifically in Montserrado County District #1, within 18 months, are expected to be served and benefit from a Clean Water Access Project funded by US based nonprofit organization, The Last Well.

The Clean Water Access Project is in the tune of approximately US$560,000. The Last Well will construct 108 new hand pumps, rehabilitate 69 hand pumps and distribute 8,117 water filters to households in 712 communities in Montserrado County District #1 of Representative Lawrence Morris.

Already, by 2015, hand pumps were erected in Bomi, Bong and Grand Grand Kru Counties and this year (2019), the Last Well is constructing hand pumps in Lofa, Nimba, Grand Bassa and Margibi County.

The safe drinking water project of The Last Well aims to eliminate water scarcity and get rid of waterborne diseases.

According to the Project which was formally launched by President George M. Weah, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Administrative Hall of Bentol, the Capitol City of Montserrado County, the Clean Water Access Project in Rural Montserrado will climax the 10-year campaign which began in 2009, intended to bringing safe drinking water and gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ to the entire country by December 2020, reaching about 2.1 million Liberians. The total cost of the 10-year project is US$31 million.

Launching the formal program of the Clean Water Access Project in Rural Montserrado County on Thursday, August 8, 2019, President Weah said: “Water is life, but clean water is long Life.”

The President described the construction of hand pumps across the country, border to border, as important and timely, stating that he, too, along with his late grandmother, relatives and kinsmen drank and survived through the drinking of unsafe water in Sasstown, Grand Kru County in 1975.

“Every kid growing up in the country, I for one, never had the privilege to safe drinking [water], and we survived by the grace of God and that’s why our leadership want to ensure that those things that happened to us should not happen to the next generation, [who need] to get access to safe drinking water,” the President said.

Amid the formal construction of the hand pumps in Montserrado County District #1, the President thanked Last Well and urged Liberians to be patient with The Last Well as they construct 108 new hand pumps, rehabilitate 69 hand pumps and distribute 8,117 water filters to households in 712 communities in Montserrado County District #1.

“We believe that your (Last Well) word is your bond and your team should be aware that we are patient and we believe that you and your team will construct the hand pumps. With your name, “The Last…”, those of use that can watch movies, it reminded us about the Italian movie, the Last Don. And it means that the Last Don, means that you will be alive and means that the Last Well will always stay here.”

“Water is life but clean water is long life. We want to use this occasion to launch the water project but want you to reevaluate your project you started because lots of counties need the initiative,” the President said.

Montserrado County District #1 Representative, Lawrence Morris, said his district is pleased to be the first district in the county to benefit from the project.

“We want to say that this initiative, we will take it and run with it in the other districts in the county. We know for sure that our district is in the rural area and we have the most greatest challenges but, we are hopeful under your leadership, President George M. Weah, we will reach our potentials.”

Rep. Morris also informed the President that the district hosts the county’s capitol city and road is another challenge.

Also speaking, Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph remarked to The Last Well that 108 hand pumps are not enough for the entire county but appealed that the projects be extended to other districts in the county.