7 ‘Trafficked’ Chinese, Malaysian Nationals Rescued in Grand Bassa County

Credible information reaching the Daily Observer says investigators of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) on Thursday, February 27 raided the compound of the Booming Green Logging Company situated in Big Joe Town, Grand Bassa County, where they managed to rescue seven Chinese and Malaysian nationals, including two females, believed to have been trafficked into the country.

The foreign nationals are currently being held at the Fair Ground Police Station in Buchanan, where they explained circumstances leading to their being trafficked by an executive of the company. The explanation was made to officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP), who interviewed the Chinese and Malaysian nationals.

The source named the rescued foreign nationals as: Lucilito Madelo To Lop, Xiaoyang Chen, Ruby Tan Ann Cavil (female), Mina Pale (female), Faisal Jehil and Asry Antoniue, among others.

Their arrest and subsequent rescue were the result of a tip-off from local workers of the company that have complained about being involved with alleged human trafficking, money laundering and corruption by officials of the company.

The source also claimed that when the rescued workers were probed, they admitted that they were trafficked and enslaved by their boss, identified as Jerry Wang, a Chinese-American national.

“We took a statement from the victims and they expressed their unwillingness to return to the Booming Green Company,” the source said.

The source claimed that the victims further alleged that a senior officer of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), identified as “Jabateh”, regularly provided them with resident permit on behalf of Wang.

“Wang usually gave our passports to Jabateh who then processed our resident permits,” the source quoted the victims.

Wang was not available for comment. Booming Green Logging Company officials present declined to comment, when approached by the Daily Observer’s Grand Bassa Correspondent, declined to answer any questions.

“The two females among the men reported that they were being constantly used as sex slaves by the executives of the company,” the source claimed. The source also said passports belonging to them are being held by Jabateh.

The source further said, the General Manager of the company, Mr. Jerry Wang, established an illegal relationship with one Geoffrey Kollie, Unit 112 of the Liberia National Police (LNP) for the purpose of providing protection to the company to shield such surreptitious activities.

The source further claimed that the company, for the past years, has been in the practice of trafficking Malaysian and Chinese nationals into the country and, when they are brought, their traveling documents are seized and the company would use them as laborers with little or no pay.

It is not clear how long the trafficked victims have been in the country. Reports say the victims before being rescued were not allowed to walk out of the company‘s premises without authorization from the company’s executives.

Prior to the discovery and rescue of the trafficked persons, the source said, on Thursday, February 27, officers of the LACC skillfully entered the compound of the Booming Green Company, where they met the victims who appeared terrifying.