7,696 Candidates Fail UL Entrance

–As 3,736 Eligible to Enroll for next Academic Year

The University of Liberia has released the results of the 1st Entrance and Placement Exam administered to 11,432 out of total registered candidates of 12,576 undergraduate applicants. The results show that a total of 3,287 (28.75%) candidates passed regularly, while 449 (3.93%) candidates passed provisionally when the scores were tabulated.

However, 7,696 (67.32%) candidates did not meet the University’s passing threshold and therefore were unsuccessful in the exam.

According to the results from the UL’s Center for Testing and Evaluation (CTE), a total of 3,736 (32.68%) candidates are eligible for admission to the University in the next Academic Year.

Predicated upon these results, the UL Faculty Senate on Tuesday, November 3, approved three categories which included Regular Pass, Provisional Pass, and Unsuccessful to determine admission and non-admission to the UL.

According to the UL faculty Senate, to be in the Regular Pass category, candidates must have scored at least 50% in Mathematics and at least 50% in English. A total of 3,287, which is equivalent to (28.77%) candidates met this threshold and are now qualified for admission to the UL.

Results Across Colleges & Schools

The result for the College of General Studies shows 131 candidates sat the exam out of a total of 166 registered candidates. The UL authorities indicated that when scores were tabulated, 38 (29.01%) candidates passed regularly, while 53 (40.46%) candidates passed provisionally.

Meanwhile results for the David A. Straz-Sinje Technical and Vocational College has shown that 64 candidates sat the exam out of a total of 83 registered candidates and, when the scores were also tabulated, a total of 39 (60.94%) candidates passed regularly, while 55 (40.46%) passed provisionally.

Candidates who achieved a Regular Pass may register for up to 18 credit hours during their first semester in a college of the UL. To qualify for the Provisional Pass category, candidates must have obtained an average score of at least 50% when their Mathematics and English scores are combined.

The UL authorities also noted that a total of 449 (3.93%) candidates met this threshold and are also qualified for provisional admission at the UL.

Candidates who passed provisionally are restricted to register for no more than 13 credit hours during their first semester in a college at the UL, and those credit hours must include Freshman Mathematics (101) or (107) and Freshman English (101).

Similarly, the results for Medical School, School of Pharmacy, the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, and Graduate School were also approved by the Faculty Senate.

For the Medical School, 331 candidates sat the aptitude test out of total registered candidates of 340. When the scores were tabulated, a total of 52 (15.70%) candidates were successful and are now qualified for the next phase in the admission process, while 279 candidates or (84.29 %) were unsuccessful.

For the School of Pharmacy, a total of 51 candidates registered for and sat the aptitude test. When scores were tabulated, 38 (74.15%) were successful, while 13 candidates (25.49%) were unsuccessful.

The Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law administered the LSAT to a total of 167 candidates out of total registered candidates of 216. Following the marking of the aptitude test, 36 candidates were invited for a comprehensive interview of which 34 candidates were successful and are now qualified for enrollment in the law school subject to a week-long orientation exercise.

The result for the Graduate School shows 466 candidates sat the test out of total registered candidates of 538. When the scores were tabulated, a total of 319 candidates (68.45%) were successful and are now qualified for the next phase in the admission process, while 147 candidates (31.55%) were unsuccessful.

Second Entrance & Aptitude Test

However, the UL authorities said it will administer on December 5, 2020, a second Entrance and Placement Exam for all undergraduate colleges as well as an Aptitude Test for the Graduate School and the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law. The Medical School and School of Pharmacy will not administer a second test. Therefore it encourages unsuccessful candidates are still eligible to register for the second exam and aptitude test.