53 Graduate from NCFHA Computer Training at Last

— Launches Free BRIDGE Program to Structure the Minds of Children

At least 53 students between ages 15 and 50 have finally graduated from the Logan Town Recreation Center Computer Training following the relaxation of restriction of large gatherings to prevent the spread of the infections of COVID-19.

The coronavirus impeded learning activities including graduations across the country between March and July, but in August, the government relaxed restrictions on large gatherings and has permitted students in grades 6 to 12 to return to school.

In spite of the prevalence of COVID-19, Wednesday’s graduation was held with attendees observing health protocols, especially the wearing of masks.

The Logan Town Recreation Center Computer Training was established and is funded by the Nmah Clarke Family Humanitarian Aid (NCFHA) Incorporated. Trainees only paid L$2,000 for requirements and enrolled freely without paying tuition and other fees.

The lead instructor, Augustine B. Johnson, while conferring certificates on the graduates, said that the students were trained for six months, from August 2019 to February 2020, but the graduation could not be held because of suspension of large gatherings as a result of the Coronavirus.

Mr. Johnson said out of over 70 trainees, 53 were eligible for graduation, having successfully passed the eight software courses including Introduction to Computer, Typing Skills, MS Windows, MS Word 2013, MS Excel 2013, MS Access 2013, MS PowerPoint 2013, and MS Publisher 2013.

During the training, the classes were divided into four sessions; morning and evening classes for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; and morning and evening for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the Proprietress and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mrs. Tuwroh Nmah-Clarke has declared that the institution has officially launched its free-of-charge BRIDGE Program. BRIDGE stands for Build, Resource, Integrity, Design, Growth, Environment.

“Our Bridge Program is founded on the principles of structuring the minds of the children, between 5 to 12 years old, and will last for two months beginning Monday, August 31, 2020,” said Mrs. Clarke.

The valedictorian of the just ended training, Moses Winnie, Thanked the staff and administration, including the Nmah-Clarke family, for the instruction and free tuition. He encouraged his colleagues to create passion, self-esteem, and develop the spirit to acquire education.

“Education is very sweet and the fruit is everlasting but acquiring it is bitter. So, you need to be serious and set a self roadmap to follow,” Moses said.

Guest Speaker Vai Mulbah told the graduates to convert what they have learned to create actions.

An attendee, Mrs. Tebbeh Gray, urged the young people to make use of every free opportunity provided them by the Nmah-Clarke Family Humanitarian Aid, saying it would help to make them better and productive citizens.

The Nmah-Clarke Family Humanitarian Aid, Inc is a US-based charity organization established by a Liberian, Mrs. Tuwroh Nmah-Clarke, and her husband, Mr. Delano Clarke in 2016. The organization’s objective is to address the issues confronting humanity, especially the underprivileged in Liberia. Their concentration is to provide relief to the children and the elderly.

Besides the free educational programs, NCFHA-Liberia makes donations bi-annually. Some items donated include food and clothes to the elderly, children, and people living with disabilities.