500 Students to Get 100% Tuition Rebate

… via Lonestar Cell MTN MoMo School Fees Payment

Authorities of Lonestar Cell MTN on Thursday, September 5, 2019 announced that 500 students from public schools under the Ministry of Education (MoE) who pay their school fees via the Mobile Money (MoMo) platform will immediately receive back one hundred percent of their tuition through a riffle draw.

Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money Manager Prince Chesson, who spoke at the MoE during the launch of the exercise, said the initiative will allow parents or students to pay fees from their respective homes or offices without going on the campuses of any of the schools.

The system is a digitized online payment platform, developed by Lonestar Cell MTN for the convenience of cashless operation within the Liberian school system. The platform facilitates and creates a remote registration payment of students’ fees in all public schools.

Chesson said as school is about to commence this year’s academic activities, “we have decided to surprise our esteemed customers by giving back to the society.”

He recalled that MTN Mobile Money school fees’ payment was launched in September last year, thus making September this year to be an anniversary month, titled: “September to Remember;” but the theme for the month is, “Let Our Customers Smile.”

Chesson added, “Today, we are commencing with students from public schools; about 500 students are poised to receive one hundred percent of their school fees that were paid or that will be paid this year through mobile money.”

Apart from Thursday’s launch, he said that there will be a weekly raffle draw that will commence on Friday, September 13, and the winner will receive his/her fund back. “So, if you paid 2,000 or 3,000 as junior high students through MTN Mobile money, you will stand a chance to enter the raffle draw and, once you win, your same amount will be refunded. And 500 students are expected to benefit from the initiative,” he said.

Chesson told participants that, to enter the raffle draw, “you will need to make a school fees payment from your personal mobile number, and not through an agent or any outlet, because none of them is qualified for this promotion.”

He added, “All you need to do is to obtain an MTN SIM; that is, if you do not have any, register for mobile money and if you have not done so, please visit our service agents or outlets to have you registered for the promotion. Deposit the funds on your phone, pay your fees using MTN mobile money.

“We are also excited to partner with the MoE, significantly driving a digital financial inclusion into the economy. We are currently bridging the gap between the un-banked by driving financial inclusion,” Chesson said.

According to him, the payment of utility bills, school fees, taxes, as well as merchandise payments, are some of the services the Lonestar Cell MTN is currently enabling for Liberians.

Deputy Minister for Administration of the Ministry of Education, Latim Da Thong, who officially launched the service, expressed gratitude to Lonestar Cell MTN for making such platform possible for students.

He praised MTN for developing such a system to compliment the efforts of the ministry as they strive to improve service delivery to students and parents as well as education administrators.

Da Thong said the use of Mobile Money is going to be a systemic nationwide phenomenon because Liberia, like other countries, recognizes that electronic money is the best way to sustain an economy.

He said one of the reasons the country is facing economic problems is because people are sending their hard-earned cash to other countries.

In order for Liberia’s economy to be sustainable, Da Thong said, “we need to get rid of physical cash payment for whatever transactions and make the best use of the Mobile Money cash transfer.”

He said other countries are successful in doing this, because 80 percent of their transactions are done electronically.

The launch of the program was climaxed with MTN offering gift bags containing Lonestar Cell MTN souvenirs to each minister and student who attended the ceremony.