5 Sent to Court for ‘Killing’ Theo Weeks’ Mother

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has forwarded to court five suspects for their alleged connection to the brutal murder of Madam Lydia Lewis Weeks, mother of Liberia national football team player, Theo Weeks.

Prior to being murdered a fortnight ago, Madam Weeks resided at the R-2 Community in Margibi County, but reportedly became the victim of armed robbery. Her assailants allegedly shot her death.

In a press release on Wednesday, April 14, 2019, the LNP said suspects Alphonso Egan, 19, and Amadu S. Dolleh, 38, were charged with criminal facilitation, having aided the consummation of the crime of murder, while suspects Jah Walker, 23, Tito David, 24, and Lawrenzo Robinson, 35, were charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder, following an investigation into each of the factors associated with their alleged involvement in the death of Madam Weeks.

“Three of the suspects gained entry through the victim’s kitchen window; shot her before they made away with one black flat screen Samsung TV, valued at US$1,500; one black Microsoft phone valued US$520, one HP Laptop, and an unspecified amount of cash (United States and Liberian dollars),” the release, signed by the LNP director of communications, H. Moses Carter said.

Carter said during investigation, it was established that suspect Alphonso Egan, alias ‘Teddy-Ride,’ provided a pistol, which was used in the commission of the crime, while suspect Amadu S. Dolleh, alias Adebayor, admitted to purchasing of the black flat screen Samsung TV, and the black Microsoft phone from the suspects.

“During the investigation conducted with suspects Jah Walker, alias ‘Jah,’ Tito David, alias ‘petit marine’ and Lawrenzo Robinson, alias ‘Power More’, they also admitted to the commission of the armed robbery and murder. As such, they have been sent to the Margibi Magisterial court for prosecution,” Carter said.

He said Madam Weeks was pronounced dead on arrival at the ELWA Hospital shortly after the incident occurred at 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Criminal facilitation and aiding in commission of crime are in violation of Chapters 10 and 12, section 10.2 and section 12.5 of the revised penal code of Liberia, while criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and murder are in violation of chapter 10. 15 and 14, section 10.4, sub-chapter C, section 15.32 and section 14.1 of the revised penal code of Liberia.