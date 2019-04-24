39K 12th Graders Begin 2019 WASSCE Today

Candidates to be verified to curb ‘impersonation’

The West African Examination Council Liberia Office said they are expected to administer the 2019 WASSCE Exams to over 39,000 12th graders in the country beginning Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

The WASSCE (West African Senior School Certificate Examination) is administered in five West African Countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia for senior high school students.

The Head of West African Examination Council (WAEC) Monrovia Office, Dale Gbotoe, informed reporters on Tuesday that the council has already dispatched most of the examination materials to the various counties.

Gbotoe said that mechanisms have been put in place to avoid examination malpractices by students writing this year’s WASSCE Exams. He further admonished the students to do independent work during the course of the examinations.

Per the timetable, the first core paper, which is the English Language paper 3 (orals) exam, was however written on April Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The 2019 WASSCE will end on June 7 with the Elective Information and Communication Technology.

The Monrovia National Office of WAEC will, for the first time, capture the fingerprints of candidates, who would be writing the exam as part of measures to curb impersonation.

“In order to nip in the bud the growing trend of impersonation, the registration exercise for the 2019 examination for school candidates, for the first time, will capture fingerprints of candidates. Every candidate for this year’s examination will be biometrically verified,” Mr. Gbotoe is quoted as telling reporters.

In a related development, WAEC said it would introduce closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, e-marking software to curb exam malpractice

WAEC has also stated that it has introduced the application of modern techniques such as computer-based testing, e-marking software, among others, to curb examination malpractice.

The council says it will adopt the use of CCTV cameras in examination centers.