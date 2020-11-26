30 GoL Employees Train On Gender Sensitive, Land, Concession Reporting

Over 30 employees from three autonomous agencies of Government have acquired an intensive three-days training in gender-sensitive, land and concession reporting organized by UN Women Liberia.

The training, which took place at a local resort in Monrovia, brought together participants from the National Bureau of Concessions (NBC), Liberia Land Authority (LLA) and the Cooperative Development Agency (CDA).

The three-day training, which also started from November 24-26, 2020, was intended to help reinforce gender inequality and visibility in land governance (development).

UN Women Program Specialist for Women, Peace and Security, Christiana Fernandez, who gave the overview of the training, said it was meant to improve participants’ knowledge on gender equality including land tenure, women’s rights grounded in development and social-legal perspectives.

Ms. Fernandez indicated that the training will also help enhance participants’ understanding and application of gender dimensions in land governance as well as achieve a shared understanding of relevant gender concepts and terms.

She stressed that the training will further strengthen the appreciation for addressing gender-related obstacles and opportunities leading to achieving lasting impacts in social justice, peace and development, adding, “It will also gain familiarity with some ‘how-to’ tools on gender analysis and integration.”

The LLA chairperson, Atty. J. Adams Manobah, lauded the UN Women for organizing the three-day training and stated that the UN Women has already realized that the LLA fully supports gender equality; testimony of their recognition for being considered gender-sensitive within the governance system of the country.

Chairman Manobah added that the issues of gender sensitivity, gender inclusion and gender integration among others cannot be overemphasized and as such, if all can be combined; there will be gender equality.

He cautioned participants to use every knowledge acquire during the three-day gender training, thereby pledging the LLA unflinching support towards the NBC and other institutions gender department.

The NBC Director General Edwin Dennis stressed that in support of President George Weah’s recent statement made at the just ended National Women conference, there is a need to hastily address that the many challenges that include sexual gender-based violence meted against women in the country.

He added that some of the issues stressed by the President include Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) should be prioritized as well as practice at all level under a medically supervised procedure.

Mr. Dennis then lauded the UN Women, LLA and CDA for the support and the organization of the gender training for his institution’s staff further promising his fullest support to ensure the success and actualization of the three-day conference.