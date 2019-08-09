2nd Regional Consultations on Electoral Law Reform Held in Grand Bassa

Authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC), with funding support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Elections Basket Fund, have conducted the second leg of regional consultations on Electoral Law Reform in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, a release has said.

According to the release, UNDP/Elections Project with funding from donor partners to include the European Union, Irish Aid, Canada and the Government of Sweden through its Embassy in Monrovia, supports the NEC roll-out of a nationwide consultation to reform provisions of the country’s Elections Law.

At the two-day event held from August 5-6, 2019, 161 participants representing a cross section of the Liberian society from Sinoe, River Cess, Margibi and Grand Bassa counties attended the event.

“The objective of the Electoral Reform is to ultimately improve the administration of elections in the country,” the release said.

The conduct of the 2017 presidential and legislative elections is being used as a case study to further gauge the views of major stakeholders to derive prepositions and proposals that will strengthen the reform process.

Observations and recommendations are being solicited from citizens and major stakeholders across different spheres of the society to effect the reforms necessary to improve the process.

They include government entities, civil society organizations, youth and women groups, local government administrations, traditional leaders, people living with disability, faith based institutions, students, teachers, as well as national and international organizations.

The consultations follow the conclusion of an awareness campaign on the electoral reform process in June of this year, and are designed to be an inclusive exercise that captures the views, observations and recommendations from mainly Liberians in the 15 counties.

The first regional consultation was held on July 23 and 24, 2019, in Tubmanburg, Bomi County with over 100 participants representing some of the critical national stakeholders from Montserrado, Cape Mount, Bomi and Gbarpolu counties.