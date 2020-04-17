25% of Salaries of ‘All Gainfully Employed’ to Fund COVID-19 Relief

Legislature proposes, plus four months State of Emergency
A draft joint resolution prepared by the Liberian Senate, and under consideration by the Joint Committee of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, is proposing four months State of Emergency, instead of the 21 days already declared by President George Manneh Weah.
The draft resolution (seen by this paper) prepared by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary for and on behalf of the Senate, Senator (Cllr) H. Varney Sherman, has observed that the state of emergency declared by President George Weah on April 8, 2020, for three weeks is “obviously very short; almost one-and-one-half (1½) weeks has already lapsed.”
The draft resolution asserted that Chapter IX of the Constitution governing Emergency Power cannot be interpreted, that the President can extend the period thereof anytime he/she wishes.
“The science of COVID-19 is that the incubation period is three (3) to fourteen (14) days and that even during the incubation period, an infected person who might be asymptomatic will be able to spread the COVID-19 disease. The containment and mitigation period for the COVID-19 disease will obviously be longer than the infection period. The State of Emergency is therefore necessary for both the Infection Period and the Containment and Mitigation Period; and that is why, instead of the State of Emergency for three (3) weeks as of the 8th day of April 2020, the State of Emergency for four (4) months as of the 8th day of April 2020 is proposed.”
Special Presidential Advisory Committee on COVID-19
The draft resolution is also requesting the two Houses to approve the establishment by the President of Liberia of a Special Presidential Advisory Committee on COVID-19 (“SPACOC”) headed by the President, which has the ” mandate to coordinate the Republic’s fight against COVID-19, to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and to explore ways and means to help ease the economic challenges posed by COVID-19 is also hereby approved.”
Further, the 14-page draft document noted that, “The establishment by the President of Liberia of an Executive Committee on Coronavirus (ECOC) as the operational arm of the Special Presidential Advisory Committee on COVID-19 (“SPACOC”), with the mandate to focus on community initiatives and outreach, is also hereby approved.”
Regarding quarantine, the draft Joint Resolution is noting that for the effectiveness of detecting and monitoring infections by the COVID-19 disease, containing its spread throughout Liberia and mitigating its scourge on all citizens and residents of the Republic, “effective retroactively as of 11:59 pm on the 8th day of April 2020 and continuing for a period of forty-five (45) days thereafter, all fifteen (15) counties of the Republic shall be quarantined; Movements between counties, except for Montserrado County and Margibi County, which are hereby quarantined as a single unit, are strictly prohibited”. The draft resolution is agreeing with the President that no person shall be allowed to enter or leave or in any way cross the border of a county into another county except by written permission of the Minister of Justice or the Minister of Health.
“The President of Liberia may, if it becomes necessary for the containment and mitigation of the spread of the COVID-19 disease extend the period of the time of the quarantine for any county or grant dispensation from the quarantine to any county based on the success of the containment and mitigation of the COVID-19 disease in the county for which dispensation is granted,” the Joint Committee proposes.
Senator (Cllr) Sherman’s draft resolution argues that quarantine for only 21 days is too short to detect infected person and to contain and mitigate spread of the COVID-19 disease. “Quarantine period for 45 days is proposed as reasonable.”
Curfew and Stay-Home Order
Retroactively, as of the 8th day of April 2020 and continuing for forty-five (45) days, “there shall be a curfew throughout the length and breadth of the Republic from 5:00 pm each day to 7:00 am the following day. No person, except members of the security apparatus of the Republic and other persons exempted by this Joint Resolution or by order of the President shall be allowed to be outside of his/her home/house during curfew hours.”
Also, for the same period of forty-five (45) days, retroactively as of the 8th day of April 2020, “all commercial places, business houses and entertainment places, and other public venues shall close not later than 3:00 pm each day.”
For the same period of forty-five (45) days, retroactively as the 8th day of April 2020, a Stay-At-Home Order is hereby imposed; during which all persons shall remain within their communities, except for necessary journeys for essential reasons, such as procurement or purchase of food, drugs, hospital visitations and any other necessities approved by the Minister of Justice or the Minister of Health. ”
Establishment of Emergency COVID-19 Relief Fund
(a) An Emergency COVID-19 Relief Fund shall be established at one (1) or two (2) commercial banks to be used to complement Liberian Government’s purchase of necessaries such as food, medicines, face masks and face shields for people who are most vulnerable to the scourge of COVID-19 and to purchase testing kits, personal protection equipment and other protective gears for contact tracers, health workers, and other persons directly in the frontline of fighting the scourge of COVID-19.
(b) The Emergency COVID-19 Relief Fund shall be funded by assessment of twenty-five percent (25%) of the net salaries of all gainfully employed persons (both in the private and public sectors) and to be deposited into the aforesaid account(s) for the period of two months (May and June, 2020). Payment to the Emergency COVID-19 Fund shall be made in the same manner as payroll taxes are collected through the Liberia Revenue Authority as the intermediary; and all moneys collected by the Liberia Revenue Authority shall be deposited into the account(s) established at the commercial bank(s) designated by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning.
(c) The Emergency COVID-19 Relief Fund may also be funded by private donations from individuals, groups of individuals, local and international organizations, foreigners, business enterprises and any other person interested in assisting the most vulnerable populations of the Republic against the scourge of COVID-19.
(d) The Emergency COVID-19 Relief Fund shall be managed by a committee of not less than five (5) eminent persons from the following categories of persons: one (1) person from the foreign business community; one (1) person from the Liberian business community; one (1) person from the inter-religious community; one (1) person from civic society organizations and professional organizations; and one (1) person from political parties. The representative from the Liberian business community shall chair the Committee; and the representative from the inter-religious Committee shall serve as co-chairperson. The President shall seek from each category of persons named herein at least three (3) persons, one of who shall be nominated to the Liberian Senate for confirmation in the same manner as any public official.
(e) Any disbursement from the Emergency COVID-19 Relief Fund shall be approved by a resolution of not less than four (4) members of the Committee and shall be restricted to only purchases of supplies and materials for the most vulnerable populations.
What a major upside down proposition? When citizens are already distressed by an anomaly as this coronavirus pandemic, the remedy cannot by any means be more salt to that agony as with this halfbaked proposal. Citizens under such life and death situation are looking for relief, not further distress. A proposal to alleviate that plight should therefore be arming them with the requisite necessities such as reduction in the prices of basic food stuffs, cost of transportation, electricity, water, medications, etc., to combat the prevailing crisis. This proposal should be calling for the GOL and all private sector employers in the country, to pay their employees at least 2-3 months wages in advance and not adding another 25% to their distress.
In the first place, 25% of what, zero? Also, the proposal to extend the state of emergency for four 4 months seems self-serving for the proponents and cohorts than any objective assessment of the situation. While 3 weeks maybe unrealistic as noted in this proposal, 4 months too, is overly ambitious. Whether this pandemic will span one month or four months before abating should not be based in guess work, rather it should be dictated by the circumstances itself, as assessed or advised by the oversight authority. If, for example, the rate of infection from this virus continues to rise beyond a one month time of abatement, the timeframe can always be adjusted accordingly.
Also granted most Liberians are unemployed and therefore lack the capacity to garner food stuffs for more than a day or two at a time, what is the justification for the 10-hour grace period (8 hours actually considering time to and from destination)? If citizens will use the grace period essentially for fetching basic necessities, it presupposes that such necessities will be fetched principally in one’s neighborhood, not from one end of town to the other. After all, all businesses supposed to be closed except those selling food stuffs, medicines and the like. So why would anyone need whole 10 hours just to run to the nearest market/store to buy basic items?
The stipulation does not have to be draconian by any means, but the laxity with which it is implemented could undermine the goal of the very lockdown or stay-at home regulation for which it was intended-to curtail the spread of this virus by potential carriers. In other words, could 7am-5pm be considered the latent period in which the virus will be dormant, so that citizens can mingle together without the possibility of one infecting the other?
If we are truly serious and concerned about minimizing the rate of infection of this virus from one person to the other, minimizing the contacts between citizens should be a good starting point, not facilitating those contacts. A 2-3-hour grace period should therefore suffice under these extreme circumstances and no more. That’s the meaning of Emergency!
Draconian measures are the result of the genetics characteristics found in the social and political culture environment of the DNA in the political leadership of that country’s body politics. And perhaps, in the very ways for them to do normal things, draconian measures have to be applied. It is socially, politically and culturally in them. No way out. The economy is in a lockdown and unable to grow, and they are still requesting 25 percent of all earnings be taken out of the economy ? Wow ! What a country ? What a country ? Now You See ?
Mr. Peter Gboyo,
This proposal by the Legislature is not really bad. Like you rightly state, no one knows how or when this pandemic will be over. The advanced countries are still struggling to find solutions. So, a four month proposal is not unreasonable, in my opinion.
Some parts of the proposal needs to be reconsider, obviously, like the 25% deduction and the lockdown of the whole country. Amendments can be made as the country progresses in that direction. Social distancing or physical distancing needs to be encouraged.
The police also needs to deal with us the citizens in a more reasonable manner. I witnessed last evening the police harassing a young gentleman because he was sitting on his porch around 8pm. On his porch, mind you.
In my area, the City police are patrolling, their intentions unknown,perhaps hoping to catch would-be law breakers. I did not know that they were part of the Joint security operations carrying out this exercise.
We plan to meet IG Sudue to explain our concerns to him so he can provide some clarity on the matter.
For this pandemic to go away, we have to work collectively.
Peace
Liberia is a wonderful country. May God bless Liberia
This draft proposal from the senate is completed against the low income employees in the context of 25% deduction from their salaries for two months (May and June 2020).
Why should the private sector employees be included in the 25% salaries deduction? Other Countries senior government officers are willingly giving one or two months of their salaries to government to fight the Corona virus which I thought the senate could proposed the same but rather asking for salaried cut from both private and public sectors to help combat the virus. Let the senate please review this proposal again..
Damn! Am really speechless about this futile policy proposed by Cllr. Varney Sherman. So no way these guys can even touch the idle funds intended for international and domestic travels, and other budgetary lines that are NOT being utilized during this period?
No specific category of gainful employees. Everyone that is gainfully employed, whether you make 125 or 5000, you should pay?
This will surly bounce back at them. Let’s wait and see.
All Hands on Deck
Well, fellow countrymen, one thing I do know is there’s no neutral person on a RUN AWAY TRIAN. If it wrecks, those who claim to be neutral, may be amongst the first casualties. The only thing I have with this 25% cut is it should be done according to income. Those making more pay little more than those making less, so-forth.
If the virus is fought , and eradicated, every Liberian wins, but if the virus wins( which I m not hoping it does), we all loss. If one Liberian is infected, he /she can infect your son, brother, daughter, etc. Let’s do away with the criticism for now and focus on how we can fight this invincible guy, and get him off the back of humanity.
This is a runaway train that is carrying humanity, no one knows how far it will continue running before it comes to a stop. Better yet, or if it wrecks; before we count casualties. Let everybody keeps hands on deck to help slow the train.
Mamadu S. Bah ….Nurse Practitioner ( Meridian Health)
Too draconian measures for a too long period are detrimental to development and could be useless in the fight against corona. All governments in the world take it step by step. Carefully weighing pro’s and con’s at every step to apply the right amount of remedie at the right time. Only Liberia is taking this enormous leap. Overreaction after the experience of Ebola: this is a different virus and has to be judged at its own level.
Also people working in the health force, nurses, doctors, auxiliary staff should be exempted from the pay cut.