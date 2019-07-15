25 NaFAA Staff to China for Mariculture Training

As part of efforts to achieve the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) led government as its relates to capacity building, 25 Staffs of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFFA) are expected to depart Liberia on Tuesday July 16, 2019 for a month long mariculture training in China, a release from NaFAA has said.

According to the release, those expected to travel include technicians, enterprise supervisors and professional personnel engaged in mariculture and fisheries managers among others. They are to form part the 2019 Training Course on Mariculture Technology studies.

The release stated that the training is aimed at enhancing participants’ theoretical knowledge and practical skills in mariculture, strengthening the friendly exchanges between China and Liberia, and expanding cooperation between the two nations in the marine fishery.

The training will take place at the Fujian Institute of Oceanography (FJIO), located in Xiamen city – a special economic zone lying in the southeastern coast of China, is a full-funded public institution affiliated to Fujian Provincial Department of Science & Technology, as well as a non-profit comprehensive maritime research and development institution, the release added.

The release further, said that in the process of offering the main service to the governmental marine management and social marine development, Fujian Institute of Oceanography FJIO has accumulated rich technology and professional experience in the fields of Mariculture, Integrated Coastal Management, Marine Fisheries Management as well as Marine Economic Sustainable Development.

“The training course will focus on the culture technology for “Fish, Shrimps, Shellfish and Crabs”, which will be conducted through lectures, teaching practice, field trips and so on, the release said.

The Lecturers are scholars and experts from universities and scientific research institutions such as Fujian Institute of Oceanography, Xiamen University, Fisheries Research Institute of Fujian, Guangdong Hisenor Group Co., Ltd. of Guangdong Haid Group, Xiamen Kehuan Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

And their lectures will cover a broad range of topics including: overview of China’s mariculture; artificial breeding and net cage culture technology for marine fish; marine shellfish culture technology; artificial breeding and high-efficient farming technology for mud crab; artificial breeding and culture technology for groupers; artificial breeding and ecological culture technology for shrimps; basic farming process and culture modes for shrimps; disease diagnosis, prevention and treatment of marine fish and shrimps; and live feed cultivation and its application in aquatic breeding among others.

According to NaFAA press release the 25-member delegation from Liberia will be led on the tour of several cities including Beijing City; Wuyishan City, Jinjiang City, Quanzhou City, Dongshan County, Zhangpu County.

The head of the NaFAA delegation is expected to make presentation on the related training theme including, Basic national condition, administrative organs and managerial methods of governmental maritime sectors; fundamental profile of sea areas and marine fishery resources.

Other areas include, fishery production, marine fishing, mariculture, fisheries infrastructure construction, trade and processing of aquatic products, Marine economic development planning and strategy, Marine related policies, laws and regulations, International cooperation, main cooperative countries, present cooperation ways and management modes in marine related industries.

Meanwhile, some of those expected to travel to China for the month long training include John Pekey Glayflor Jr. Human Resource Officer, Tete Babyte Doe, Associate Fixed Assets Director, Patience Wilson Kennedy Customer Service Officer, Zubah Kollie Yennego Procurement Assistant, Anthony F. Williams Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Yarkpawolo Kpasaquio Johnson, Manager Aquaculture Extension and Oscar Dargbah Daryoue Aquaculture Extension Officer.

Other are John S. Morley Fisheries Observer, Fred B. Wright Aquaculture Technician, Glanedea Nancy Kolleh, Data Field Coordinator, Rachel Leela Suah, Emmunerator, Zoe Yarwhere, Executive Secretary Director General Office, Emmanuel Tony Hallawangar, Receptionist and Tony Bright Cole Jr. Office Assistant.

The rest are Richard Nelson Kargbo, Fisheries Officer, George Adtudu Armah, Technical Officer, Alice Bropleh Weah, Deborah Tarmen Armah, Annette M. Johnson, Abraham M. Johnson and Monibah Leo Keymah, the release concluded.