2021 AfCON Qualifiers: Liberia Drawn Against Chad in Preliminaries

Liberia have been paired against Chad in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification preliminary rounds.

The both teams were paired during the draw of the 2021 AfCON held in in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Both Liberia and Chad are among eight teams that were seeded in pot five based upon their June 2019 FIFA World ranking. The Lone Star were ranked 153rd in the June 2019 FIFA Coca-Cola Ranking.

In keeping with the format, the eight teams were drawn against each other and will play in home-and-away two-legged format. The four winners will advance to the group stage to join the 44 teams which entered directly. They will also go to positions A4, B4, C4 and D4 based on their tie number.

This means Liberia will be placed in Group ‘A’ alongside Mali, Guinea and Namibia if they qualify from the preliminaries.

The First leg of the preliminary rounds is scheduled for October 7, 2019, while the return leg will take place on October 15, 2019.