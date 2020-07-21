2020 MTN Liberia Music Awards Now Open for Entries

Lonestar Cell MTN and the Liberia Music Awards Foundation is inviting qualified music creators, artists, and professionals to submit entries for the 2020 MTN Liberia Music Awards.

Submissions for the 2020 edition of the MTN Liberia Music Awards can now be made through the MLMA website: www.mtn.liberiamusicawards.org. Entrants must insert a link to their work when registering. Artists who registered for previous awards in previous years will need to update their registration if their contact information has changed and submit the work they would like to be nominated for. Registrations opened from July 3, 2020, and will end on August 3, 2020.

The eligibility period for the 7th MTN Liberia Music Awards is recordings released from August 1, 2019, through July 31, 2020. Entrants will receive instructions by email after the registration has been accepted.

Lonestar Cell MTN/MTN Liberia, one of Liberia’s leading telecommunications providers, was founded in 2001. We are a technology-based company with a focus on winning in everything we do while demonstrating consistency in innovation to meet our unique customer needs. We are a subsidiary of MTN, a leading international telecommunications group operating in 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East.