2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Four Liberian Referees to Officiate Niger vs Ethiopia Match

Four FIFA Badged Liberian Referees will take charge of Niger vs Ethiopia match in the ongoing 2021 AFCON qualifiers on November 13, 2020 at Stade Général Seyni Kountché multi-purpose stadium in Niamey, Niger.

Ref. Hassan Z. Corneh will serve as center referee and will be assisted by Sekou S. Kanneh Jr. as Assistant Referee-1, Joel W. Doe- Assistant Referee-2 and George S. Rogers Jr.- Reserved Ref.

The match is the third round of matches in Group K. Madagascar are atop of the group with six points out of two games, followed by Ethiopia with three points, Ivory Coast with three points and Niger at the bottom with zero points.

Friday’s match will mark the four referees AFCON Qualifiers debut. The match should have been played in mid-March of this year, but was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic that has now recorded over 1.7 million cases in Africa.

This will be the third time that the quartet has officiated international matches together.

It may be recalled, they made their international debut as a team on July 27, 2019, when they took charge of a match between Guinea Bissau and Mali in the 2020 African Nations Championship Qualifiers and later officiated the match between Pyramid of Egypt and Nouadhibou of Mauritania in the 2nd Round of group matches of the CAF Confederation Cup in December of 2019.

About the Referees

Hassan Corneh– Center Referee

Hassan Corneh

Conneh started his refereeing career in 2014 in the Gardnersville Sub-Association and was later transferred to the Antoinette Tubman Stadium following a careful observation by heads LIFRA.

Conneh began officiating Second Division league games in 2015 and became a FIFA referee in 2017 after completing a new referee course.

In 2018, he played my first international match in Mali as reserved referee. Hassan has referred several international matches in the CAF Confederation Cup, WAFU and has officiated two FA Cup Finals and a County Meet Final.

Since 2015, Referee Conneh has attended five FIFA elite referee courses one in Egypt, Senegal and Liberia.

Sekou S. Kanneh Jr– Assistant Referee 1

Sekou S. Kanneh Jr

Referee Kanneh began his career in 2010 from the Logan town sub-committee, he became a FIFA Assistant Referee in 2017 and has attended 12 Referee Courses since 2012. The Assistant Referee has also played in several crucial national and international games.

Joel W. Doe– Assistant Referee 2

Joel W. Doe

Joel is Liberia’s youngest (28yrs) FIFA Badged Assistant Referee who began his referee career in 2012 in the St. Paul River Sub-Committee, Brewersville, Virginia league and was recruited by the Liberia Football Referees Association (LIFRA) in 2012. He later began to officiate in the LFA 3rd Division league in 2013 after a beginner referees course.

After undergoing several years of supervision and performance evaluation, FIFA Assistant Referee Doe was submitted in 2018 and was accepted by the world football governing body FIFA and was badged January 1, 2019.

Doe made his international debut on July 27, 2019 when he served as assistant referee in a CHAN qualifiers game between Guinea Bissau and Mali.

Since then, Doe has played two matches in CAF clubs competitions, the Champions League and the Confederation Cup. Three matches, including the semifinals in WAFU U20 tournament in Guinea, and two matches in CHAN qualifiers.

Doe has so far gone to five Member Associations Elite Referees courses, organized by FIFA through its member association (LFA) and two international courses out of Liberia. He was the second Non-FIFA referee that attended FIFA and CAF promising Referees Course held in Botswana on October 17, 2016.

George Rogers Jr. – Reserved Referee

George Rogers Jr.

Rogers is one of Liberia’s FIFA badged referees since 2016, is also a weapon trained member of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS).

Rogers, a track long distance runner, and a former weight lifter, has so far refereed nine international CAF assigned matches (two as center referee, and seven as fourth referee), one club international friendly and four international FIFA friendlies.

The former Young Black Star player, who helped to qualify the team to the 3rd division in 2010, has been to eight Member Associations Elite Referees courses organized by FIFA and CAF.