20 Women Trained In Entrepreneurship

About twenty women from Lofa, Gbarpolu, Margibi, Nimba, Montserrado, Bong and Grand Bassa counties on Thursday, November 14, 2019 are benefiting from the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) phase two training in Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment (WEE), a release has said.

According to the release, the training is initiated by the Liberia Macro Economic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. The second phase training project for WEE is under the Theme, “Strengthening the Capacity of Liberia Women Entrepreneurs to Enhance their Role in the Socioeconomic Development.”

The training is also geared towards strengthening the capacity of women entrepreneurs, and to enhance their role in promoting socioeconomic development of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development across the country.

ACBF senior officer, Dickson Antwi, said that the Foundation mandate is to create capacity building training for women, girls, and organizations for self-sustainability and survival.

According to Antwi, his organization is keen on promoting policy forums, training women in agriculture, as well as providing seed grants to cooperative farmers.

Antwi said his expectation at the end of the training, is for participants to acquire knowledge in business, marketing strategy, financial management and to improve their productivity.

“The ongoing training came as a result of a need assessment conducted by his organization,” therefore the training is part of a series of training with the second group of 20 Women’s starting next week,’’ he added

Del-Francis Wreh, executive director of the Liberia Macro-Economic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, said women empowerment is the foundation of the government Pro-poor Agenda.

Wreh said there is no way the government will succeed without empowering women. He spoke of the Ministry of Finance excitement to see the level of support to women empowerment by partners.

He added, “Donors’ support for women will generate a million of dollars in the future.”

He said that the government through the Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah appreciates all women for their resilience, and is aware of challenges women are faced with.

“I also challenge women to get involved in agriculture to meet that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the government is working on improving the private environment that will benefit all,’’ Wreh said.