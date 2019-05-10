20 Protocol Officers Off to India for Training

The Honorary Consulate General of India has announced the departure of the 20 protocol officers for India to participate in the 1st Special Course for Liberian diplomats, a release from the Consulate in Monrovia has confirmed.

The event, according to the release, will be held at the Foreign Service Institute of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, New Delhi from May 6-18,2019.

“The Special Training Course, the first of its kind, has been arranged and particularly tailored for Liberian diplomats following months of consultations between the governments of Liberia and India,” the release said.

Fully sponsored by the Government of India, the trainees were selected following a rigorous process from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, as well as from other institutions of the government, whose core functional mandates require some knowledge in diplomacy, particularly in the area of protocol.

The Special Training Course, the release said, forms part of the Indian Government’s quest of strengthening cooperation and friendship between Liberia and India. It is also in consonance with the Government of India’s continuing efforts towards the realization of its guided principle of helping Africa to build local capacity and of providing opportunities to young African professionals attain their full potentials in the spirit of South-South cooperation.

The Government of India offers a great number of scholarships each year to Liberia under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program. Besides ITEC Scholarships, the Indian government also provides several other scholarships to suitable Liberian candidates under variety of scholarship schemes, including special courses the India-Africa Forum Summit, India Council of Cultural Relations Scholarships, CV Raman Research Scholarship and Triangular US-India -Africa Training Program on Agricultural Extension Management.