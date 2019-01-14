2 Suspended NCD Officials Speak Out

Two suspended employees of the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) have for the first time voiced the “wrong” associated with their suspension, terming it as “unfortunate.”

Those suspended are Mrs. Hannah J. Watson, Human Resource officer, and Michael Nagbe, Special Assistant to the deputy director for administration respectively.

They have meanwhile praised God for sustaining them to see the New Year (2019).

“At the Christian and Ministry Alliance Church on New Year’s Day, the Human Resource officer and Special Assistant of NCD gave praises and appreciation to the Almighty God for delivering them from the hardship of six months’ suspension without pay,” the affected group said in a statement over the weekend.

They therefore expressed gratitude to Cllrs. Jonathan Williams and Nathaniel Boley Cohma for their “legal and humanitarian services rendered them during the investigation.”

They also paid respect to Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood, chair on Executive, for her intervention, Civil Service Agency for its “goodwill standing order/procedures,” the criminal service department and Interpol Affairs of the Liberia National Police (LNP), and all those who have given their spiritual and moral support as they have been reinstated. However, they await their arrears of the balance 50 percent salaries and allowance payment from the NCD administration.

NCD Deputy Director Reverend Fallah Boimah Cymbio in June last year allegedly suspended the three for “leaking sensitive documents from the Commission to an official of the Group of 77.”

Today, the world population is over 7 billion people. More than one billion people, or approximately 15 per cent of the world’s population, live with some form of disability. 80 per cent live in developing countries.

What disability means

A disability is a condition or function judged to be significantly impaired relative to the usual standard of an individual of their group. The term is often used to refer to individual functioning, including physical impairment, sensory impairment, cognitive impairment, intellectual impairment, mental illness, and various types of chronic disease. This usage has been described by some disabled people as being associated with a medical model of disability.

Persons with disabilities, “the world’s largest minority”, have generally poorer health, lower education achievements, fewer economic opportunities and higher rates of poverty than people without disabilities. This is largely due to the lack of services available to them (like information and communications technology (ICT), justice or transportation and the many obstacles they face in their everyday lives. These obstacles can take a variety of forms, including those relating to the physical environment, etc.