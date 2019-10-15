2 New Scholarships Established for Ricks Institute

The chairman and head of the Ricks Alumni Association (RIAA-USA) said members of the Association have established two new scholarships for need-based boarding students.

Mr. John Elijah Scott, II (Class of 75), made the disclosure on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, when he paid an official courtesy call on Ricks Campus in Virginia, outside Monrovia to meet with the Principal/Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. Olu Q. Menjay. He was accompanied by Deacon Samuel Liberty (Class of 71), Deacon Aaron Marshall (Class of 71), Ms. Alphonzi Myers (Class of 2005), and Mohamed Lavalie (Class of 2002).

Their discussion focused on finding effective and efficient means for reliable partnership and collaboration with Ricks administration, the RIAA-USA and the RIAA-Liberia. Also, discussion of some pending projects by the RIAA-USA was highlighted when Mr. Scott mentioned that their RIAA-USA new support strategy for the institution is project-driven.

According to Scott, the scholarships are worth US$6,000, one of which is in honor of Ms. Johnetta Rebecca Minor, while the other is in the memory of Moses U. Ricks, in whose honor the the school is named. Ms.Minor, who served as principal of Ricks from 1975 to 1989, currently resides in Providence, Rhode Island, USA, while Mr. Ricks resided in Clay Ashland, Montserrado County.

Shortly after the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention (LBMEC), established Ricks Institute (formerly Zodakai Misson) in 1887, Mr. Ricks, a successful coffee farmer, donated US$500 to support the new educational ministry of the LBMEC.

According to Mr. Scott, the RIAA-USA has made plans to purchase new sporting gears for all teams at the institution. The Ricks Institute sporting teams are identified as the Dragons.

He also conveyed RIAA-USA’s renewed pledge to provide infrastructure improvement on the main educational building, named in honor of President William V. S. Tubman. Specifically, the RIAA-USA will restore the broken bricks on the building, as well as restore the bathrooms of William V. S. Tubman Educational building. The main educational facility was erected in 1963. The pending projects will cost the RIAA-USA more than US$50,000.

In recent times, according to Dr. Menjay, the RIAA-USA has invested more than US$55,000 on changing all the windows at the educational building and purchasing of a brand new 100KVA generator for the school campus.

On behalf of the school, Dr. Menjay, who is also the President of the LBMEC, expressed his sincere gratitude to Mr. Scott and the membership of the RIAA-USA for all its relevant support over the years.

Dr. Menjay added, “Throughout my tenure as principal of the Institution, the RIAA has consistently supported the Ricks Institute meaningfully and thoughtfully. RIAA is honestly a bearer of the school’s motto, ‘Not for self-But for others.’ We are thankful.”

The RIAA-Liberia, through its representatives at the courtesy meeting, renewed commitments to collaborate with the administration, and the RIAA-USA in supporting the school as they outlined activities of the pending “2019 Homecoming.”

Friday, October 25, 2019 is the RIAA-Liberia general elections of officers; Friday, November 29, 2019 is the homecoming program on the main campus; and Saturday, November 30, 2019 is the Ricks run/walk from VAMOMA House in Sinkor, Monrovia to SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Accordingly, the homecoming activities will be climaxed with a worship service at the Washington Chapel on Ricks’ main campus.

About Ricks

Ricks Institute, a grade school from K-12, is a learning and faith community of the LBMEC, Incorporated. The school was established in 1887, and has more than 500 students. Ricks Institute, located in Virginia, Liberia, is a boarding school that seeks to achieve a distinction throughout the country and beyond in offering a balanced, and integrated education of the head, heart, and the hands by providing its students with a firm foundation for life and the inspiration to serve others.