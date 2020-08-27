2 Arrested for ‘Dubiously’ Acquiring Gov’t Food Ration Tickets

Two people have been arrested and turned over to the Liberia National Police (LNP) for investigation for their alleged involvement in dubious acquisition of food ration tickets ongoing COVID-19 Household Food distribution.

The two individuals are identified as Eric Denny and Thomas Wehyen. Eric Denny was reportedly caught in the dubious act on August 11, 2020, at about 2:00 PM on the campus of the United Methodist University on Ashmun Street, where residents of the Front Street Community, particularly Block-A, were being served during the COHFSP food distribution.

According to preliminary investigation conducted by officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP), who were at the distribution site to ensure security, Mr. Denny arrived on the scene and reportedly presented a food ration ticket to be served.

However, the ticket verification team at the center informed the Police that Mr. Denny was not the proper owner of the ticket, a situation that prompted the food distribution team turning him over to the LNP officers for probe.

While undergoing preliminary inquiries, the Police uncovered another ticket with Mr. Denny, thereby sparking increasing concerns and the need for further questioning.

Mr. Denny is said to have told the Police that indeed he was not the legitimate owner of the tickets and allegedly admitted purchasing them from Mr. Amos L. Johnson who works with the Christian Humanitarian Services (CHS).

CHS is one of the partnering NGOs contracted by the World Food Program (WFP) to undertake the distribution of food ration tickets in the ongoing COVID-19 Household Food Support Program (COHFSP) in Liberia in the wake of the current health crisis. Thomas Wehyen, who is said to be a resident of West Point Township, was reportedly arrested with ten (10) bags of rice, one (1) bag of beans and four (4) gallons of oil.

Mr. Wehyen was turned over to the Crime Services Unit of the Zone-2 Police Sub Station near the Gabriel Tucker Bridge on Johnson Street. The two men are expected to be formally processed by the Liberia National Police for court proceedings at the end of a full inquiry into the matter.