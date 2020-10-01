15 People Rendered Homeless By Fire in Bassa Town, Paynesville

By Tina S. Mehnpaine

About 15 people have been rendered homeless by fire in the Bassa Town community in Paynesville.

The incident, according to Roland Bah, occurred on Sunday at about 9pm, September 27, 2020, when his wife, Felecia Bah, lit mosquito coil and later fell asleep.

Mr. Bah explained that he was not at home when the fire started but was informed by his neighbor’s son that his house was on fire.

“I immediately rushed home to see for myself and, when I arrived, I saw the huge damage the fire had caused. I only managed to get everyone outside safely and was thankful to God that nobody died from the fire,” Bah explained.

He said he is jobless and has nowhere to turn to get money to rebuild the house that he has inherited from his mother.

“This house was my only hope. I used the rent to send my children to school and right now I am thinking of how to start,” he said sadly.

Roland is pleading to the public to assist him with zinc, nails, planks and other building materials to rebuild his home.

Meanwhile, the Daily Observer has learnt that the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has donated 6 bundles of zinc, 5 packs of nails and 4 smaller size mattresses from Lipfoco to Roland and his tenants.

According to the NDMA’s Executive Director, Henry O. Williams, the items will bring relief to Roland and his tenants as they try to rebuild their lives.

Roland thanked NDMA, stating that the zinc, nails and mattresses will help to accommodate his occupants.

The executive further narrated, “fire can cause perpetual displacement. As such, people should be knowledgeable about the usage of mosquito coil.”

He also stressed on the usage of candles in homes which, according to him, is one of the main causes of fire incidents across the country.

Williams warned residents to desist from using mosquito coils and candles to avoid disaster.

“We must stop using those things that will cause fire, we have mosquito net and Chinese light that we can sleep with,” he noted.

Felecia David, a tenant and victim of the fire, said the incident has left her in a state of confusion, adding that she lost everything in the fire including her important documents.

“Though I lost everything, but I am not worried about that. My only concern is my documents that got burned,” Felecia lamented. She said although the NDMA has made some intervention, she and others are still in need of further assistance to recover from fire diaster.