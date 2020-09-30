14 Military Hospital to Get US$20M Clinical Reference Lab

Promised by People’s Republic of China

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has promised to launch a Clinical Reference Laboratory that will cost more than US$20 million as an addition to the 14 Military Hospital.

The Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Ren Yisheng, made this promise during the completion of the turning over of US$3 million worth of drugs and equipment to the Ministry of National Defense for use by the 14 Military Hospital, located in Margibi County on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Speaking during the turning-over ceremony at the 14th Military Hospital, Ambassador Yisheng emphasized that the Chinese Government and people sincerely hope to see an era of peace and prosperity in Liberia. He indicated that: “During the past decade, we have sent a total number of 10,297 soldiers, 129 military observers and staff officers, and 750 civil policemen to Liberia for peacekeeping.”

He pledged the Chinese Government’s unflinching support and assistance to the professional development of the AFL, which he believes will enhance the already existing traditional friendship and cooperation between China and Liberia. “Beyond this,” the Ambassador said, “we will try to help Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) with its overall development by providing more support, including doctors, nurses training and equipment in order to further enhance the already existing traditional friendship and cooperation between China and Liberia.

The Chinese Ambassador also applauded the professional efforts of the AFL personnel during the lockdown and recognized that AFL has really been keeping professional to protect and serve the people of Liberia. “They have been doing good job in Mali peace-keeping mission; they have sacrificed a lot when executing the lockdown order from the Commander-in-Chief, H.E. George M. Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia,” he stressed.

Receiving the final donation, Deputy Defense Minister for Administration, Honorable Tibli Olandrus Dickson, on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief of the AFL, President George M. Weah, thanked the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its continual support to the AFL and Liberia in general.

He further assured the Chinese Government through its Ambassador that the supplies will be used for the intended purpose.

The batch of medical aid, which reflects China’s sincere help to the AFL and the Liberian people, included Medical Devices, Laboratory equipment, Emergency Department Equipment, Obstetrics Equipment, Surgical Instruments and Outpatient Equipment.