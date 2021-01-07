12 Years Old Drowned in Lagoon

By Benetta G. Barclay

MacArthur M. Barclay III, 12 years old, met his early demise on New Year’s Day when he drowned in a lagoon around Marshall in Margibi County.

Little McArthur who live in the Shefflin community with his grandmother, Tetee W. Massaquoi along with his Aunt and Uncles, left the house under the impression that he was going to play with some friends in the community during the afternoon hours.

According reports, little MacArthur went to visit Mrs. Jewdeh Sanyeneh who is a close neighbor to his grandmother.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, Madam Tetee Massaquoi (Grand Mother of the deceased), said that the incident took place in a Lagoon in Zorkpah Town at abou t7:45 P.m.

She recalled that following the incident, one of MacArthur’s aunts, Miss Finda Caillende, got a phone call informing her that MacArthur got drowned in a lagoon on the Marshall road, an event she said brought sadness to the family.

She decided to check in the community for little McArthur but she could not find him anywhere prior to the news about his drowning in the lagoon.

According to her, while searching she heard a little girl named Diamond explaining to their neighbor that “McArthur went on the beach with my little brother and he left in the water.”

Diamond indicated that because of fear she could not tell her grandmother the incident.

Also Abraham, a peer of MacArthur who brought the deceased clothes from the Lagoon, said that lot of children from the community went on the beach and one of the boys left in the water.

At the same time, Miss Caillende told the Daily Observer that the incident was not the first of its kind in the area. “This has been happening here over and over and again,” she added.

“By then, it was about 8:00 in the night when so they began to call other family members and the father to the child, J McArthur Barclay II about the sad incident,” said Caillende.

Little McArthur’s father, J. McArthur Barclay II is still confused and frustrated over the demise of his son. In his quest to understand clearly what happened to his son, the grand mother told Mr. Barclay: “Just after you and little McArthur talked today, he told me that he was going to his friends in the community to play, but a few hours later I got a call that McArthur left in the lagoon.”

The Liberia National Police has launched an investigation into the matter with details expected to come as to how the little child got drowned in the lagoon.